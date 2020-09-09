the actors joke together at the Venice Film Festival

Share it:

The Venice Film Festival 2020 is not only an opportunity to promote films and enjoy the seventh art: it is also a meeting place between the various actors, and this year it has brought together three protagonists belonging to The House of Paper, Gomorrah and Vis a Vis.

We are talking about Pedro Alonso, Salvatore Esposito and Maggie Civantos, famous for having interpreted respectively Berlin, Genny Savastano and Macarena. Universes that we would never have thought of seeing united, but in reality the crossover was served to us on a silver platter thanks to the nice star of Gomorra, always very active on social networks.

In the photos we see the three smiling actors, and there is also a video in which Esposito tries to introduce his colleagues and greet them on behalf of Italy, only to be interrupted by Alonso. Between the three seems to have established a certain friendship, so who knows if all this will lead them to collaborate in some future project.

It would be truly amazing to see the characters belonging to together such internationally famous series. Alonso himself has revealed his Italian origins, so he could decide to honor his ancestors and come to play with us. Meanwhile, we remind you that work has begun on the final season of Gomorrah, in which Marco D’Amore will also return.