The actor who will play Morpheus has already begun his training for Matrix 4

January 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
Matrix 4 is already underway and its stars are getting ready to work hard in this new installment of action and science fiction that marked an entire era.

Recently we told you that the producer was looking for young actors to interpret the main protagonists of the saga as Trinity, Neo and Morpheus. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been chosen to put himself in the skin of Morpheus and is already immersed in his training.

Recently, Abdul-Mateen II has posted on his personal Instagram account a post showing a video during his hard training.

"Back to it. Matrix mode WOAH!", With this phrase the actor confesses that he has already started his training to offer us the best action scenes on screen.

Although for now there is not much information about Matrix 4, It is expected that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss Repeat your original trilogy papers. In addition, Jessica Henick and Neil Patrick Harris are added to the cast.

