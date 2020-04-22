The actor who played Vaas in Far Cry 3 hints at a return to the role.

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actor Michael Mando, known in the video game industry for having played the villain Vaas in Far Cry 3, has dropped that perhaps he will return to this character soon in some project that we do not know.

In a question and answer session on Reddit, the actor from Better Call Saul and Orphan Black answered a user who asked if they still recognized him for having been Vass and his answer makes us wonder what plot.

"Thank you! Vass is my animal spirit. Helping to create that character is something that will always please me. They still recognize me as Vass and since there is a lot of love for that character, that makes me very happy. Who knows … maybe I'll be back on paper very soon? : P Thanks for watching."

It has drawn a lot of attention to say specifically "very soon" considering that there are rumors of a return to the Far Cry saga for very soon and that a television series based on the franchise was underway, although at the time there was talk of an animated adaptation of Blood Dragon, a spinoff from Far Cry 3.

There are endless possibilities for Vaas, from a sequel to Far Cry 3 where the character is undead or an appearance (seriously, we've seen weirder things in this saga) to a character-centered prequel, to date the most beloved of the franchise.

We know that from here in early 2021 at Ubisoft they plan to launch five big AAA to the market, that one of them is a new installment of the Far Cry franchise would surprise us between zero and nothing, so the return of Vaas may be due to this.