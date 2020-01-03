The actor that Verónica Castro and Lucía Méndez hate

Share it:

One of the most famous rivalries in the entertainment world for decades has been the divas of successful telenovelas Verónica Castro and Lucía Méndez, who at the time were also considered the most beautiful faces.

But many will wonder why both actresses have found everything through the media and it is about the love of actor Jorge Martínez, with whom both women worked in the past on different projects.

Even the same actor has made some statements in various programs in Argentina about the alleged romance he lived with Verónica Castro, but he always denies that romance, even to rejected invitations because he no longer wants to talk about the subject, it seems absurd.

Jorge Martínez is an actor who currently has 72 years of age originally from Argentina has made several works in film and television, so he has a career as long as the aforementioned actresses.

One of the most important projects in his career was in the telenovela The Strange Return of Diana Salazar next to Lucía Méndez, melodrama that gave them worldwide fame for their interpretations.

Recall that Lucia was questioned a couple of months ago about the scandal that Verónica Castro starred alongside Yolanda Andrade, who said she married the famous woman several years ago in a symbolic ceremony which caused tremendous controversy in the Mexican show.

Although Lucia has never wanted to talk about her rival in all aspects, she is aware of the dimes and diretes they have had in the past, so she decided to reserve her comments.