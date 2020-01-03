TV Shows

The actor that Verónica Castro and Lucía Méndez hate

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the most famous rivalries in the entertainment world for decades has been the divas of successful telenovelas Verónica Castro and Lucía Méndez, who at the time were also considered the most beautiful faces.

But many will wonder why both actresses have found everything through the media and it is about the love of actor Jorge Martínez, with whom both women worked in the past on different projects.

Even the same actor has made some statements in various programs in Argentina about the alleged romance he lived with Verónica Castro, but he always denies that romance, even to rejected invitations because he no longer wants to talk about the subject, it seems absurd.

Jorge Martínez is an actor who currently has 72 years of age originally from Argentina has made several works in film and television, so he has a career as long as the aforementioned actresses.

READ:  ¡Órale, cuate! They discover in networks the real voice of Chabelo (VIDEO)

One of the most important projects in his career was in the telenovela The Strange Return of Diana Salazar next to Lucía Méndez, melodrama that gave them worldwide fame for their interpretations.

Recall that Lucia was questioned a couple of months ago about the scandal that Verónica Castro starred alongside Yolanda Andrade, who said she married the famous woman several years ago in a symbolic ceremony which caused tremendous controversy in the Mexican show.

Although Lucia has never wanted to talk about her rival in all aspects, she is aware of the dimes and diretes they have had in the past, so she decided to reserve her comments.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.