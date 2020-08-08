the actor of The brilliant friend struck down by an incurable disease

Share it:

Italian TV is in mourning for the early death of Marco Malapelle: the young actor has lost his battle against fulminant brain cancer. Malapelle, who was 30 years old, was known in the entertainment world as "'o twin" because he had a brother from whom he was practically indistinguishable, also an actor.

Marco Malapelle had worked mainly in his Naples, participating in television projects set in the city. He had a part in The brilliant friend, the Rai fiction based on the novels of Elena Ferrante, and was also in A Place in the Sun.

Just one of the actors of the Neapolitan soap, Riccardo Polizzy Carbonelli (who plays Roberto Ferri in the fiction), he wanted to remember him on his Facebook profile. "Another friend of the Upas troupe passed away prematurely" he wrote. "I am close to his family with affection and with prayer."

Marco Malapelle was originally from Health District, and also the councilor Ciro Guida wanted to celebrate it on social networks. "Today the Stella District mourns the disappearance of one of its children, Marco Malapelle, a decent person, a special guy " says his message. "You and I always greeted each other with great affection. I bring you in my heart, He groans. "

