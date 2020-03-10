The actor and fighter Latin Lover is going to give the operating room

Share it:

The famous actor and fighter Latin Lover, whose real name is Víctor Reséndez, was operated on Monday and through Instagram commented that he was very afraid of such an operation, so he left his fans worried.

According to a report in different news portals, Latin Lover, who is also a bodybuilder, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, operated one of his knees.

Latin Lover recently shared on Instagram a photograph of him in which he is seen interned and connected to monitors and expressed feeling "fear" about his next surgery.

Although the aforementioned image is from 2019, in it Latin Lover says that the operation did not worry him, if he did not anesthetize it, and asks his fans for prayers for him.

Latin Lover has also stood out for being a model and as an actor, he participated in the film Roma, by Alfonso Cuarón, which starred Yalitza Aparicio.

And about this project, Latin Lover shared months ago that when he had to film his scenes for the movie Roma met Yalitza and shared some talks with her, but never told him that she was the protagonist.







