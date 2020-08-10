The Act Age paradox: massive increase in sales

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What is happening to Act Age has some sensational. In recent days, the news of the arrest of the author following indecent acts against a minor has sparked a series of reactions that are unprecedented. Still, no one could have expected the announcement to bring with it a disturbing surprise.

In fact, it wasn't even surprising when Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the cancellation of Act Age from the magazine, a decision taken in common agreement with the designer, who was innocent of the unpleasant situation. Despite the support shown by the authors of the sector, Shiro Usazaki is in pieces, having lost his job in just two days. As if that wasn't enough, after the injury the insult, as the latest financial reports have highlighted an unfortunate detail.

In fact, many shops have reported that since 8 August, or the day the crime happened, the sales of Act Age have increased exponentially to the point that the numbers of the manga have ended several times even within Amazon. As if this were not enough, the Japanese comics have confirmed that they will not receive further volumes, which could increase the rarity of the tankobons.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this paradoxical situation? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before taking a look at the author's terrible comments before the tragedy.