The accusations against Badabun CEO continue; other youtubers leave the company (VIDEO)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A couple of days ago, several youtubers They reported harassment, homophobia and ill-treatment by the CEO of Badabun, César Morales. Now, other famous people on the platform lashed out at Morales and claimed that they leave the company and that they have evidence of the accusations.

This is Andrea Zúñiga, Mario Aguilar, Carolina Díaz and “Banaz”. Through their social networks (which, they let glimpse, they were also handled by Badabun), the young people raised their voices against Morales. They also said he fled the country.

I have proof that he told me many things and stopped supporting me when I started a relationship. (…) He is no longer in the country. It is obvious that he was going to flee. Enough of sexual harassment and workplace harassment. (…) It was a lot of psychological damage that he caused us, ”said Andrea Zúñiga, promising a video where he will reveal the whole truth.

Video posted on YouTube by ORBIS Viral

On the other hand, Caro Díaz gave a chilling revelation: when she wanted to leave the platform, "a little person" threatened to kill her father.

I remember that one day I tried to leave Badabun on good terms and a specific person told me that I was going to be responsible for my dad's death, ”Caro said tearfully.

Mario Aguilar also joined the massive resignation of Badabun and, although he did not speak directly of César Morales, he did imply that his networks were managed by the company. And they threatened to take everything away.

Banaz and his girlfriend ask for forgiveness

The youtuber known as "Banaz" apologized for defending Morales at first and said he no longer belongs to the company.

Video posted on YouTube by ORBIS Viral

Who is César Morales?

César Morales Jiménez was born in 1986 and, according to the magazine Mexican Leaders, resides in Tijuana. He is co-founder and CEO of Badabun, one of the largest YouTube channels in the world and the most watched in our country. Even in the top ten of the most watched in 2019, Badabun appears several times.

With information from The Herald of Mexico.

You may also like:

Everything is good at home? Barbara de Regil plays as a puppy with her boyfriend and unleashes (VIDEO)

Daniel Bisogno reveals what cosmetic surgeries his exnovias did

Hashtash Your salary is over: Televisa canceled Yordi Rosado's program to pay Niurka