The ACB postpones the next two days due to the Coronavirus

March 11, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The Endesa ACB League has officially communicated that postpones the next two days of the League because of the Coronavirus, as well as other matches that were to be played in these next two weeks.

The body that directs the Basketball League in Spain considers it necessary to stop by way of prevention of the Coronavirus. In addition, it has communicated the dates on which those postponed matches would be played.

Here the ACB statement

After studying the evolution of the crisis caused by COVID-19, the ACB has made the decision to postpone all the Endesa League matches scheduled for the next two weeks, which will be played on new dates available.

The meetings scheduled for the 24th and 25th days, as well as the deferred and advanced games planned for the next 18, 19 and 25 March, will take place throughout the month of April on the following dates:

Matchday 24
April 7-10

Matchday 25
April 21-23
* Matches with teams classified for the Euroleague Playoff and, if any, in the Eurocup final, will be played on April 14 or 15

Other parties
The following meetings, scheduled for March 18, 19 and 25, are postponed and will be held on dates to be announced soon by the ACB:

Montakit Fuenlabrada – Herbalife Gran Canaria (Round 20)
UCAM Murcia – Iberostar Tenerife (Round 21)
Movistar Students – Coosur Real Betis (Round 26)

