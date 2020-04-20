The ACB plan to end the season: without decreases and with a final phase of the first 12

The ACB league has announced that all the clubs unanimously They have agreed on the route to follow for the resumption of the competition. According to the entity, the title will be decided through a final phase disputed only by the first 12 and that will be held in a single venue.

With one third of the competition still pending, There will be no drops to LEB Gold. According to the statement, the Regular League is terminated due "to causes of force majeure." In addition, May 31 is established as the deadline to decide the dispute of the final phase or to conclude the League.

This is how the ACB explains how the season will end

"The top 12 finishers after matchday 23 of the Regular League will be measured at a single venue to play the Endesa League title, in an outcome contingent on the evolution of the health emergency and the maximum guarantees for the health of all participants.

The 12 teams will be grouped into two groups of six teams, distributed according to their classification in the Regular League following the distribution criteria equivalent to the Playoff format. TAll teams will play five games, one against each rival in their group.

The top two finishers in each group will meet in the semifinals, and the winners will play the final, in both cases a single party.

In total, 33 matches will be played within two weeks. "

