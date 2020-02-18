The Academy: These are the songs they will perform in the grand finale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Next Sunday, February 23, the long-awaited final of the Azteca TV Academy will take place and the distribution of songs already took place on Monday morning, now the students have a great challenge with the songs they will perform during the sixteenth concert .

Throughout 16 Sundays, since November 14, 2019, we have seen the great evolution that students have had during their stay at La Academia and Héctor Martínez, director of the talent reality show, has stated that it is the best generation that the program has had throughout its 14 generations.

It may interest you: How to vote for Dalú, the Sinaloense talent of La Academia

In addition, he has given incredible moments, some fun, some sad and several very iconic, such as Danna Paola's fight with Gibrán and Francely, without a doubt a great generation to remember and in fact the one that has generated more ratings than others in recent years .

The songs for the grand finale of The Academy

The director Héctor Martínez and the other professors of the Academy were in charge of making the last distribution of subjects, some with great feeling were moved to tears with great pride for what their students have achieved.

In order of delivery, these are the songs for the final concert:

Carlos Torres: In the end, Emmanuel.

Charly Zúñiga: My eternal secret love band version, Marco Antonio Solís.

Dalú: Alone again, Celine Dion.

Dennis: If you leave me now, Camilo Sesto.

Angie: On the other hand, not Laura Pausini.

In addition, the last potpourri of the generation will be with David Bisbal, who will be one of the special guests for the grand finale of The Aztec TV Academy.