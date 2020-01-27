The Academy: Susy Ortuño returns to the competition

Share it:

In the frame of the difficult and emotional moments that were lived in the twelfth concert of the Academy, one of the alumni returned to the stage to interpret an emotional theme and asked for the opportunity to return to the talent competition, an action that left everyone stunned.

Susy Ortuño had given up the singing reality several weeks ago after a difficult health diagnosis was made for which he had to undergo a delicate operation, however, today he returned with an impeccable presentation with the theme "From the darkness" and He decided to ask director Héctor Martínez for a new opportunity.

Although the judges agreed with the request of the young woman, it turned out that the director was not entirely sure with Susy's return, this due to her physical health, because she distrusted and questioned if she was ready for all the arduous preparation that his other classmates have day to day during rehearsal week.

But after so much uncertainty, Héctor Martínez decided to give Susy Ortuño a chance to return to the competition and continue to delight with his powerful voice, one of the best voices that have passed through the Academy since the first generation, according to Arturo López Gavito .

It is worth mentioning that this concert was one of the most impressive of the Academy in its 2019-2020 edition, since Francely, another of the participants announced his departure at his own choice for being with his mother, who was recently operated by a tumor that They detected in the brain and Maria Fernanda returned to the competition instead.

Last week Maria Fernanda was expelled by the fifth judge and this caused great discomfort in the public and the judges of the program, because they considered that it had been a very unfair elimination.