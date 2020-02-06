The Academy predicts its own winners on Twitter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Hollywood Academy Awards will be distributed this Sunday, February 9, and for a moment it seemed that everything had been revealed through social networks. The official Academy Twitter allegedly revealed a complete list of winners at this year's Oscars. In addition, everything is more suspicious at the moment that the Academy has decided to eliminate said tweet in question. Anyway, there seems to be an explanation for this "clue."

The tweet issue had to do with a new feature that was released, which allows movie fans to share their Oscar predictions. However, the organization apparently tweeted its own vote, sharing its own "predictions" for the big movie night, which caused some to believe that the winners had been revealed. The Academy clarified what happened in a tweet below:

"We invited fans on Twitter to make and share their #Oscars predictions. Many of you have already done so! A brief problem on Twitter made some of yours seem to come from our account. They didn't. This error already it's solved. And we'll reveal our selections on Sunday. "

The prediction can at least be seen by users who have shared the score of that tweet afterwards. In fact, the results are very much in agreement with what analysts predict in the final results: Joaquin Phoenix win by 'Joker', Renée Zellweger for 'Judy', Laura Dern wins as a supporting actress in 'History of a marriage' and Brad Pitt for 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'.

The biggest surprise in this vote was 'Parasites', the phenomenon of this season. From what the "bet" itself says, Bong Joon-ho's film would take home the Best Film award, beating great opponents like '1917', considered the favorite for many. If 'Parasites' won, it would be the first foreign candidate to take home the grand prize of the night. The deleted tweet also said that the film would double in winning the International Film Award, in addition to better original screenplay and production design. Sam Mendes he would take the statuette to Best Director.

However, according to the Academy, this was not an official indicator of what will happen on Sunday. If these predictions later coincide with the Oscars, there will surely be some questions about it. This would be a similar time to the surprise of 'La La Land' vs 'Moonlight' a few editions ago. We'll see what happens.