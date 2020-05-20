The Academy plans to postpone the Oscar 2021 gala

Share it:

The 93rd Oscar Gala may be planned for the distant February 28, 2021, but even so, the Academy is considering the possibility of postponing the celebration due to all the inconveniences derived from the pandemic that has been plaguing the planet for a few months, it’s economy and industries such as the cinema.

Information from Variety talks about the decisions they are considering applying at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as sources close to the organization assure that they are planning to postpone the gala next year. Similarly, they say that the potential delay of the event has not been formally discussed and that another source ensures that the date continues as usual.

Some changes were made last April due to the coronavirus, allowing films that premiere directly on video-on-demand platforms to be eligible for awards such as Best Picture. Still, this is an exceptional standard for the next edition, but it will not be maintained in the future. After this edition, it will be necessary to have premiered in theaters in Los Angeles for at least seven continuous days.

David Rubin, president of The Academy, told Variety that it is impossible to know how things will be later. “We know that we want to celebrate the event but we do not know exactly how we are going to do it”

One of the options is to opt for a virtual gala, something that many other events canceled by the pandemic have had to do to continue celebrating their activity and not have to give up their plans. This is the case of events such as Gamescom 2020, GDC, Tokyo Game Show, and many other presentations that are going to have to find a way to connect with their audience using live broadcasts and other types of content that do not require face-to-face assistance.