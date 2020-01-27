The Academy: Francely leaves the competition and María Fernanda returns

Share it:

The 12th concert of the Academy was undoubtedly one of the most impressive of the talent competition, as the young people demonstrated what they are made of and appeared on stage to perform their respective songs with their powerful voices in a festival of singing style "OTIS", where they managed to captivate the judges.

But it was not only incredible and impeccable presentations, the public of the program froze after Francely, one of the academics, revealed her decision to leave the competition, this after her sister went to the facilities of the house to Give him a sad and delicate news.

The sister of the young woman from Mérida, Yucatán, informed the young woman that her mother would have a delicate operation after a brain tumor was detected, which is why she had to leave the house for a few days to travel to his hometown and accompany his mother during the operation and the recovery process.

Also for this reason Francely could not concentrate at all to interpret the song "Acaríciame" by Lupita D'alessio and did not participate in the sex duel that had already been announced during the week in the social networks of La Academia.

Before all these shocking moments, Adal Ramones announced the return of one of the most beloved students of the twelfth generation, María Fernanda, who is originally from Mazatlan, Sinaloa and caused great outrage in the judges and the public for its elimination last Sunday .

Now Maria Fernanda is again in the competition to do her best and continue fighting for the first place of the Academy.