“The Academy exaggerated, we all say rudeness”: Gibrán justifies saying “c * lera to Danna Paola

Gibran, the now alumnus of The academy, consider the reality show production exaggerated regarding the insult he made to the judge Danna PaolaHowever, he acknowledged that he was wrong.

Last Sunday, the interpreter of Hey Pablo lashed out Gibran, because he called it "c * lera" in previous days, even the video of the ex-student's statements went viral.

"So I am not c * lera with you ?. I'm in this chair not to look pretty: it's because I've been in this career for 20 years and I've never disrespected anyone, ”Danna Paola told Gibran.

In interview for Come Joy, the former student from Yucatan he insisted he didn't want to insult to young singerHowever, he said he was not the only one who offended one of the judges.

"At no time did I want to insult her, what I said I said without thinking, it was rude, but I was not the first of my colleagues to express myself like that," he said.

Again, Gibran apologized to Danna Paola, but consider that the production of The academy He exaggerated, because like every young man, he speaks with loud words.

“They exaggerated, because we all use rudeness, but it is wrong because I am on a program, it is not justification, it is serious because I am on television, we have all ever disrespected, but I reiterate my apologies”

He added that he feels calm after what happened and for being out of the competition two weeks after entering The academy.

