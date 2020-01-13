The Academy: Dalú and Angie face a difficult musical duel

Share it:

On the night of this Sunday, January 12, academics faced each other in strong musical "death" duels, but for some of the students, not everything turned out as expected.

Dalú and Angie, the most outstanding students of the Academy for their great vocal power and their incredible presence on stage were the last duel of the night, they faced the song "Te Equivocaste" of Yuridia and gave their best doing what The public had a very difficult decision.

This duet was undoubtedly the most anticipated of the night, because the two young women appear as the strongest of the twelfth generation of the Academy and for the judges it was very difficult to decide who would be the winner, however, the four votes They were in favor of Dalú.

More than 138 thousand votes were those that were registered through the TV Azteca Conecta application, where the vote count was 37% for Dalú and 63% for Angie, figures that have made more than one doubt and has created great controversial because Dalú was the one who won this duel according to Danna Paola, Alexander Acha, Arturo López Gavito and Horacio Villalobos.

Dalú is originally from Culiacán and Angie from Honduras, both have had incredible presentations throughout their stay at the Academy house and the first place of the reality show is disputed in a very hard way.

On the other hand, Carlos and Charly, the first to open the stage of duels with "Everything for what" of Intocable, left no good impression on the judges, who said they had made a "horrible" presentation, but it was Carlos who took the winning place.

The next to fight on stage were Dennis and Jona, with a very good presentation of "Living like this is dying of love" by Camilo Sesto, where the first was placed as the winner, in the third duel Francely and María Fernando faced with "Something else" of the Fifth Station and it was Maria Fernanda who won this duel.

The expelled this week was Jona, who despite having obtained very good reviews from the table of judges failed to connect with the public, as he was one of the least voted of the week.