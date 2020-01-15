The Academy: Barbara de Regil makes emotional visit to Dalú

Share it:

The popular program The Azteca TV Academy has made great celebrities want to go to visit the academics and even participate with them in incredible musical numbers every Sunday.

Many of the students show their feelings and dreams during the live broadcast of which you can witness through the Azteca Conecta TV application or the official program channel on YouTube, The Academy.

Dalú, the original participant from Culiacán, Sinaloa, confessed that she longed to meet Bábara de Regil, as she has been his great inspiration in several aspects of his life, during one of the live broadcasts and the actress decided to make a surprise visit to the young man, who moved ran into his arms to give him an emotional hug.

Barbara herself was the one who began to notice that her followers asked her to go to the talent show to meet the 24-year-old singer-songwriter and she, showing her interest in her fans, decided to contact a producer on the television network and managed to open the doors of the program.

The fitness model shared through her Instagram stories the process she had to do to get to the house of La Academia and thus make a special visit for Dalú and the other academics, whom she motivated to follow a healthy life.

When Dalú realized the surprise that the TV production Azteca had, she shouted and ran from the emotion, because she was meeting the person who motivated her to lose weight and begin to have a more exercised and healthy life.

During De Regil's visit to the house of the program, he asked to have a moment alone with the young woman and they talked for a long time, because Dalú confessed that he suffered a lot of bullying because of his weight but when he saw the actress he was motivated and He managed to get by.

Given these statements, the actress decided to give a series of advice to Dalú to move forward and be motivated day by day, as well as a good counselor and in the style of a psychologist made her perform an activity of motivation and personal acceptance in front of the mirror, which served a lot.

It should be noted that Dalú has suffered greatly in recent weeks because the public attacked her on different occasions because she maintained a relationship with Carlos Torres, another of the academics who has a girlfriend outside and is responsible for her partner's daughter.

However, this relationship has already reached its final point and ended, now the two young people are preparing hard and focus on reaching the final of the talent competition, being Dalú one of the students listed for the final stretch, according to The judges and their teachers.