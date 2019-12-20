 The A-Force scene was going to be different in Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

The art book "Avengers: Endgame" He still leaves us some revelations about the movie. In this case it comes to us from the senior visual development artist Jackson Sze which has revealed that the scene starring the Avengers girls, that outstanding A-Force moment was going to have much more action than it ended up having in the movie, with much more interaction between the heroines, especially between Captain Marvel and Pepper Potts / Rescue . As Sze explained, the A-Force team was going to join the cry of RESCUE, which would call the women of Marvel to help her protect a Marvel Captain who has lost consciousness after receiving an impact from one of those great canyons of the Thanos ship:

Captain Marvel, being intergalactically powerful, would help deal with Thanos's ship, which at this point is firing bursts down on the battlefield and making things really difficult for everyone, and she is knocked down on the ground. Pepper Potts, in his RESCUE suit, sees her, runs towards her, and tries to protect her from another explosion of the ship. So he increases his shield protection powers and, while she is being bombed, calls all the Avengers to come to help, and they all jump around Captain Marvel in a circle … and they all try to fight the Outriders and protect her. In the end, she returns to herself, realizes what is happening, thanks everyone, and then becomes completely Binary. Pepper says: ‘Do what you have to do, Captain’. And then he throws himself into space and goes on firing through all the fighters and destroys the great ship as he does in the movie, knocking down the whole set.

The version of it was slightly simplified and modified, making the A-Force moment equally epic but with something less spectacular.

Via information | Heroic hollywood