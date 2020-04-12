The 929th episode of ONE PIECE is shown in a new trailer

Share it:

The rich and long-lived epic of ONE PIECE, manga materialized thanks to the constant work of a now very famous Eiichirō Oda which saw an explosion of the franchise even more disruptive when the latter was transposed into an animated series, continues to keep millions of viewers glued to the screen.

The animated saga has long since arrived at Wano's intriguing narrative arc and, episode after episode, has allowed us to see the Straw Hat crew intent on facing new and fearful opponents in a world that – once again – has been able to be characterized by cultures, philosophies of thought and ways of living totally different from everything we had seen up to that moment.

But now that we have reached the hot stages of Wano's epic, fans are particularly excited and eager to find out what will happen in the next episode. Well, through Twitter A new promotional video dedicated to the 929th episode has been published of the production, trailer viewable at the bottom of the news and through which it is possible to see some of the characters and events that will represent the "hottest" parts of the episode.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently it was confirmed that Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia will collaborate with Oda in ONE PIECE Magazine 9. Furthermore, in the last few days a ONE PIECE themed video has been published where our beloved pirate crew he advises us to always wash our hands to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus.