Entertainment

The 929th episode of ONE PIECE is shown in a new trailer

April 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The rich and long-lived epic of ONE PIECE, manga materialized thanks to the constant work of a now very famous Eiichirō Oda which saw an explosion of the franchise even more disruptive when the latter was transposed into an animated series, continues to keep millions of viewers glued to the screen.

The animated saga has long since arrived at Wano's intriguing narrative arc and, episode after episode, has allowed us to see the Straw Hat crew intent on facing new and fearful opponents in a world that – once again – has been able to be characterized by cultures, philosophies of thought and ways of living totally different from everything we had seen up to that moment.

But now that we have reached the hot stages of Wano's epic, fans are particularly excited and eager to find out what will happen in the next episode. Well, through Twitter A new promotional video dedicated to the 929th episode has been published of the production, trailer viewable at the bottom of the news and through which it is possible to see some of the characters and events that will represent the "hottest" parts of the episode.

READ:  The second episode of Tower of God is now available on Crunchyroll

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently it was confirmed that Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia will collaborate with Oda in ONE PIECE Magazine 9. Furthermore, in the last few days a ONE PIECE themed video has been published where our beloved pirate crew he advises us to always wash our hands to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.