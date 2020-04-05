Entertainment

The 928th episode of ONE PIECE is shown in a new trailer

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
We all know it very well, that of ONE PIECE is a franchise with now practically boundless dimensions, one of the greatest hits of the anime / manga industry which thanks to the hard work of Eiichirō Oda has depopulated all over the world, first with a manga and then with the arrival of an animated adaptation.

Precisely with regard to the latter, as you probably know, we are now in the middle of the narrative arc dedicated to Wano, with our pirate protagonists who have found themselves having to face new pitfalls in a unique and fascinating world that, as easily imaginable, quickly caught on among the fans, who expressed themselves very positively on the latest episodes.

Well, a new and interesting promotional video has now been published through Twitter – which you can watch by scrolling down to the news – dedicated to the awaited 928 ° episode of ONE PIECE. Going into more detail, the video allows you to see some of the characters that will follow each other during the episode, along with some clashes that already seem very adrenaline.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the first musical concert dedicated to ONE PIECE was recently announced by surprise. In addition, in recent days the sales data for the single numbers of the most important manga series have been revealed, numbers that clearly show the great strength of ONE PIECE.

