The 925th episode of ONE PIECE is shown in a new trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the meantime, new and interesting productions designed to enrich the offer of anime and manga are announced, the most famous and important works continue to move forward on their way by publishing new episodes and volumes designed to keep their demanding fanbases busy, always hungry for news.

Among these, of course, the unforgettable epic of ONE PIECE, the creature materialized thanks to the hard work of Eiichirō Oda who with his animated adaptation has finally reached the long-awaited narrative arc of Wano, with our favorite pirate crew found for the umpteenth time to have to deal with a whole new world – and characterized by its own particular culture – and with dangerous threats ready to make its skin.

Well, in the last few hours a new promotional video has been published on Twitter – which you can view by scrolling down to the news – dedicated to the 925th episode of the animated series of ONE PIECE, videos in which it is possible to see some of the characters and events that will occur during the episode, with clashes to the death that will dominate it.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the last episode of ONE PIECE showed Sanji's new weapon. Furthermore, through the last chapters of the ONE PIECE manga, important revelations have come that have been able to make the fans talk a lot.