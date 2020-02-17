The 923th episode of ONE PIECE is shown in a rich trailer

Share it:

The timeless epic of ONE PIECE it is now famous all over the world, a top-level paper production with a license plate Eiichiro Oda which subsequently also saw the arrival of an animated adaptation that helped make the franchise even more famous, with millions of fans spread all over the world.

Over the past few months, in particular, what has made fans talk in particular can be summed up in the last narrative arc of the ONE PIECE anime, or the one dedicated to Wano, which has allowed fans to enter a new world made up of great characters, unforgettable twists and clashes.

With the succession of episodes and events, the fans obviously found themselves inflaming social media more and more, constantly looking for new information on the future of Luffy and his companions. Well, to the delight of all of them, during the last few hours a rich trailer has been published on Twitter – viewable at the bottom of the news – dedicated to the 932th episode of the opera, currently expected for next Sunday. As you can see in the video, the episode promises to be beautiful full of events, in that fantastic combination that manages to combine dramatic moments with others more distinctly comic.

Wishing you good vision, we finally remind you that a splendid ONE PIECE themed advertising spot was recently published through which a new face was given to the battle of Marineford.