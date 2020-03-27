The 9 most devastating scenes in The Walking Dead according to fans

1
When Negan totally sank Rick
The first episode of season 7, "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" showed then-villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) forcing Rick to surrender to him. He had just murdered Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn in cold blood. But that was not enough, the leader of the Saviors wanted to plunge an enemy into misery that was still not submissive. So he said that either he cut off his son's hand, that is, Carl, or he killed him too.
Finally Rick cried and Negan got away with it: "You belong to me."
two
When Daryl killed his brother (zombie)
It was in season 3 in the episode "This Sorrowful Life" that the audience witnessed Daryl (Norman Reedus) watching the ending of his older brother Merle (Michael Rooker). It was worth that he had been a selfish and hateful character always, but he ended up sacrificing himself for his brother, something that added a lot of emotion at the moment. But the most devastating thing, according to fans, was witnessing that zombie Merle topped by a heartbroken brother.
3
When Hershel was assassinated
Following the Governor's plot, the third most devastating scene according to fans corresponds to the murder of Maggie's father, Hershel (Scott Wilson). Empathetic and loved by all, he had saved himself a few times from death; until its end came in the fourth season.
It all happened when the villain fought a war against Rick and his people, who were locked up in a nearby prison. Hershel and Michonne were captured and held hostage in the episode "Too Far Gone", and despite Rick's efforts to negotiate peace, the Governor used Michonne's katana to decapitate Hershel in front of horrified Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Beth (Emily Kinney).
4
When Rick found out that Lori was dead
"Where is?" were the two words that came out of Rick's mouth when Carl and Maggie appear in front of him with a creature in their arms. Seeing him collapse is in the Top 3 of this list.
Deep down he knew it and the audience had already witnessed it. Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) had died giving birth to Judith in front of a terrified Carl who had to shoot her down when she woke up as a zombie.
5
"Look at the flowers": When Carol murdered Lizzie
In season 4 of the episode "The Grove," Carol (Melissa McBride) was the executive hand of Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino). The moment was full of emotion with a shattered Carol who says to the girl before shooting her "" look at the flowers ".
6
Glenn's last words
His death was one of the most painful for the fandom. The eternal love of Maggie fell under the bat of the leader of the Saviors as soon as the seventh season began, in the episode titled "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be". With his face completely shattered, Glenn (Steven Yeun) telling Maggie what his last words would be, "I will find you", has been left on the retina of many.
7
Carl Grimes's farewell
This whole episode was moving. In "Honor", the return of the break of midseason From Season 8, we discovered that Carl Grimes had been bitten by zombies and that his end was imminent. Seeing him say goodbye before killing himself ranks number 7 on this list.
It was certainly difficult not to get excited when he saw him write farewell letters for his loved ones: Michonne, "dad", Enid … And, above all, when he saw him share his last moments with Judith, enjoy his company smiling and trying to leave him a good memory from his older brother.
8
Going back to the beginning of the series, to the second season, fans have recovered the scene in which the poor Sophia (Madison Lintz), Carol's daughter, appears turned into a zombie.
It was in the episode "Pretty Much Dead Already" that the survivors watched the Greene's farm fall. But the moment it was confirmed that the little girl was just another walker, she destroyed us all.
9
Rick Grimes' sacrifice
In season 9 the episode "What Comes After" is the one that closes this list. What scene does it house? The sacrifice of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Not his subsequent helicopter ride, but that moment when we see the seriously injured leader rise to his feet and, despite being hallucinated by the loss of blood, hit a pile of dynamite that exploded the bridge and saved the life of his family, apparently at the cost of his own.
Add Comment