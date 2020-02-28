The 8th Son series? Are You Kidding Me? back in the spotlight with a new trailer

Share it:

Through the official website dedicated to Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! (The 8th son? Are you kidding me?), animated series taken from the light novel made concrete thanks to the hard work of Y.A., a new production trailer was released which was followed by some new information on soundtrack and release.

Going into more detail, it has been announced that Demon Kakka and Arika Takarano (of Ali Project) will deal with the opening theme entitled "Jikū no Mayoi Hito" (Space-Time of the Hesitant Person), while Akino Arai x AKINO of Bless4 will perform the ending theme entitled "Tsukiakari Monologue" (Moonlight Monologue). As for the premiere instead, it has been confirmed that production will be made available from April 2, 2020 on Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X and J: TV, with Crunchyroll who will instead manage to stream the various episodes of the series.

According to what was previously revealed, Tatsuo Miura has been placed as director, all supported by Fuzichoco as character designer and Kenji Tanabe as adapter of drawings for animated work. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that Takeshi Miyamoto is handling the composition of the work. In case you don't know her, the light novel tells the story of Shingo Ichinomiya, a normal employee for a commercial company that, however, one day, he wakes up in the shoes of a child, more precisely the eighth son of a noble family who lives in a world with distinctly fantasy features.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye there is also another trailer dedicated to The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me ?. In addition, the trailer for the animated film Princess Principal Crown Handler was also recently unveiled.