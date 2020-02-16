"The 8th son? Are you kidding me?" the official trailer will be released in April

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

April promises to be one of the most interesting months of the year, given the terrifying amount of outings expected over its thirty days. In addition to the recent announcement regarding the anime adaptation of My Next Life As a Villainess in fact, another series has been added to the list, and it is nothing less than the adaptation of the light novel by Y.A.

The 8th son? Are you kidding me? (known as Hachinan tte, Sore wa Nai Desho in Japan) will be released in the generic month of April and will be distributed by Crunchyroll, which showed the brand new trailer visible at the top of the article during the Anime Awards 2020. The spring season therefore promises to be imbued with many important news, in addition to respectable returns such as those of Re: Zero is Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

The story of the anime will follow the adventures of Shingo Ichinomiya, a 25 year old employee who will wake up one morning in a completely different world. After taking the form of Wendelin von Benno Baumeister, a 5-year-old son of a ruined noble family, Shingo / Wendelin will realize that he has magical powers and will thus begin his adventurous career.

The series will be directed by Tatsuo Miura at the animation studios Shin-Ei Animation is SynergySP. Takeshi Miyamoto will take care of the composition of the series, while Fuzichoco will take care of the character design. At the bottom you can take a look at the first Key Visual of the work.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!