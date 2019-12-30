The 70 best video game characters of the decade according to Polygon

Share it:

The end of the year is approaching but also the end of the decade and for the occasion rankings and lists flock: the most recent in order of time is that of Polygon, the magazine that has compiled the list of 70 best video game characters from 2010 to 2019.

In the list (drawn up in a scattered order and not of importance) we find Aloy by Horizon Zero Dawn, Alex from Oxenfree, Batman and Joker (from the Batman Arkham series), Clementine and Lee from Telltale The Walking Dead, Dutch Van Der Linde from Red Dead Redemption 2 and more Destiny Ghost, the goose of Untitled Goose Game, Handsome Jack of Borderlands 2, Jane Shepard of Mass Effect and many others.

You can consult the complete list in the link that you find below at the bottom of the news, remember as that of Polygon is not a ranking but a simple list, therefore the various characters are not reported in order of importance.

What do you think of Polygon's choices? Do you agree with the characters on the list or would you have added other heroes / villains? We await your comments and we invite you to take a look at our top and flops of the decade dedicated to video games, cars, comics, films, TV series and tech products.