         The 60 finalist games of the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2020 in Europe, Japan and South Korea

A few months ago the international version of the Google Play Indie Games Festivalwhere hundreds of independent game developers from Europe, Japan and South Korea have participated in this competition.
Google Play wants to reward the technical skills and innovative creativity of independent studies, and after several days of deliberations, they have selected the 20 finalists in each region.
Finalists will receive promotions and prizes to help them promote their games and grow their business. They will also compete in the finals for best prizes. A physical event was planned on April 25 in Poland, Japan and South Korea, an event will be held with the final, but due to the coronavirus they have postponed the events until further notice, to guarantee the health of developers, workers and assistants.
Next we will see the selection of 60 independent games that have been the finalists of the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2020. They are in alphabetical order:
Europe: the 20 finalists
60 Parsecs! by Robot Gentleman
Aisle Trial by Jake Matthews-Belcher
Alien Escape by Korion Games
Alt-Frequencies by Accidental Queens
Bad North by Rawfury
Bounce that Bird! by Affinity Project
Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game by Tepes Ovidiu
Color Spots by UX Apps
Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins
Demons Never Lie by Maika Hernandez
Doors: Awakening by Big Loop
Faraway: Galactic Escape by Pine Studio
inbento by Afterburn
My Diggy Dog 2 by King Bird Games
The White Door by Rusty Lake
Tiny Tomb: Dungeon Explorer by Tinycorp
Traffix by Infinity Games
Tricky Castle by Team Tricky
Unhatched by Filip Loster
Void Tyrant by Quite Fresh
Japan: the 20 finalists
Amayadori by CHARON ・ Yanase
CUBE GARDEN by Fukudanuki
GIGAFALL by Shiki Game Studio
GummyShooter by simatten
Home Fighter by hap Inc.
Matsuro Palette by SleepingMuseum
METBOY! by REBUILD GAMES
Mocha – Dagsaw Puzzle – by Kotoriyama, Inc.
MonsterTrader by Mitsuhiro Okada
Overturn by Katsu Matsuda
Shiritori – The Word Chain Game by Baton
Snowman Story by Odencat
SOUND JOURNEY SCHOOL WANDERER by SOUND JOURNEY
TAP! DIG! MY MUSEUM! by oridio Inc.
Teiji Taisha Online by toru sugitani
The Final Taxi by Zxima.LLC
Uncrowned by NESTOPI Inc.
Wasurenaide, otona ni natte mo by GAGEX Co., Ltd.
World for Two by Seventh rank
Zelle by Odencat Fuming
South Korea: the 20 finalists
Castle Defense Online by BlackHammer
CAT THE DJ by CATSBY STUDIO
DiceEmpire by Banjiha Games
Domino City by Bad Beans
DUST by I-eye studio
Electroad by Night Owl Studio
Extreme football by 9M Interactive
From Earth by Kentauros Entertainment
Great Sword – Stickman Action RPG by Olivecrow
Heroes Restaurant by Team Tapas
Little Boy by 39Studio
Magic Survival by LEME
Mayday Memory by StoryTaco.inc
Petrider by Ddookdak studio
Project Mars by Moontm
QV by Izzle
Sand Shark: The Boy and The Sea by GABANGMAN STUDIO
Staroid: Brick breaker shooter by Spring Games
Sword Master Story by CodeCAT
Undestroyed by Keymaker games
