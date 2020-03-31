         The 60 finalist games of the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2020 in Europe, Japan and South Korea

Share it:

A few months ago the international version of the Google Play Indie Games Festivalwhere hundreds of independent game developers from Europe, Japan and South Korea have participated in this competition.

Google Play wants to reward the technical skills and innovative creativity of independent studies, and after several days of deliberations, they have selected the 20 finalists in each region.



Finalists will receive promotions and prizes to help them promote their games and grow their business. They will also compete in the finals for best prizes. A physical event was planned on April 25 in Poland, Japan and South Korea, an event will be held with the final, but due to the coronavirus they have postponed the events until further notice, to guarantee the health of developers, workers and assistants.

Next we will see the selection of 60 independent games that have been the finalists of the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2020. They are in alphabetical order:

Europe: the 20 finalists

60 Parsecs! by Robot Gentleman

Aisle Trial by Jake Matthews-Belcher

Alien Escape by Korion Games

Alt-Frequencies by Accidental Queens

Bad North by Rawfury

Bounce that Bird! by Affinity Project

Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game by Tepes Ovidiu

Color Spots by UX Apps

Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins

Demons Never Lie by Maika Hernandez

Doors: Awakening by Big Loop

Faraway: Galactic Escape by Pine Studio

inbento by Afterburn

My Diggy Dog 2 by King Bird Games

The White Door by Rusty Lake

Tiny Tomb: Dungeon Explorer by Tinycorp

Traffix by Infinity Games

Tricky Castle by Team Tricky

Unhatched by Filip Loster

Void Tyrant by Quite Fresh

Japan: the 20 finalists

Amayadori by CHARON ・ Yanase

CUBE GARDEN by Fukudanuki

GIGAFALL by Shiki Game Studio

GummyShooter by simatten

Home Fighter by hap Inc.

Matsuro Palette by SleepingMuseum

METBOY! by REBUILD GAMES

Mocha – Dagsaw Puzzle – by Kotoriyama, Inc.

MonsterTrader by Mitsuhiro Okada

Overturn by Katsu Matsuda

Shiritori – The Word Chain Game by Baton

Snowman Story by Odencat

SOUND JOURNEY SCHOOL WANDERER by SOUND JOURNEY

TAP! DIG! MY MUSEUM! by oridio Inc.

Teiji Taisha Online by toru sugitani

The Final Taxi by Zxima.LLC

Uncrowned by NESTOPI Inc.

Wasurenaide, otona ni natte mo by GAGEX Co., Ltd.

World for Two by Seventh rank

Zelle by Odencat Fuming

South Korea: the 20 finalists

Castle Defense Online by BlackHammer

CAT THE DJ by CATSBY STUDIO

DiceEmpire by Banjiha Games

Domino City by Bad Beans

DUST by I-eye studio

Electroad by Night Owl Studio

Extreme football by 9M Interactive

From Earth by Kentauros Entertainment

Great Sword – Stickman Action RPG by Olivecrow

Heroes Restaurant by Team Tapas

Little Boy by 39Studio

Magic Survival by LEME

Mayday Memory by StoryTaco.inc

Petrider by Ddookdak studio

Project Mars by Moontm

QV by Izzle

Sand Shark: The Boy and The Sea by GABANGMAN STUDIO

Staroid: Brick breaker shooter by Spring Games

Sword Master Story by CodeCAT

Undestroyed by Keymaker games

