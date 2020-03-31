Technology

         The 60 finalist games of the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2020 in Europe, Japan and South Korea

March 30, 2020
A few months ago the international version of the Google Play Indie Games Festivalwhere hundreds of independent game developers from Europe, Japan and South Korea have participated in this competition.

Google Play wants to reward the technical skills and innovative creativity of independent studies, and after several days of deliberations, they have selected the 20 finalists in each region.


Finalists will receive promotions and prizes to help them promote their games and grow their business. They will also compete in the finals for best prizes. A physical event was planned on April 25 in Poland, Japan and South Korea, an event will be held with the final, but due to the coronavirus they have postponed the events until further notice, to guarantee the health of developers, workers and assistants.

Next we will see the selection of 60 independent games that have been the finalists of the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2020. They are in alphabetical order:

Europe: the 20 finalists

Europe

  • 60 Parsecs! by Robot Gentleman

  • Aisle Trial by Jake Matthews-Belcher

  • Alien Escape by Korion Games

  • Alt-Frequencies by Accidental Queens

  • Bad North by Rawfury

  • Bounce that Bird! by Affinity Project

  • Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game by Tepes Ovidiu

  • Color Spots by UX Apps

  • Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins

  • Demons Never Lie by Maika Hernandez

  • Doors: Awakening by Big Loop

  • Faraway: Galactic Escape by Pine Studio

  • inbento by Afterburn

  • My Diggy Dog 2 by King Bird Games

  • The White Door by Rusty Lake

  • Tiny Tomb: Dungeon Explorer by Tinycorp

  • Traffix by Infinity Games

  • Tricky Castle by Team Tricky

  • Unhatched by Filip Loster

  • Void Tyrant by Quite Fresh

Japan: the 20 finalists

Japan

  • Amayadori by CHARON ・ Yanase

  • CUBE GARDEN by Fukudanuki

  • GIGAFALL by Shiki Game Studio

  • GummyShooter by simatten

  • Home Fighter by hap Inc.

  • Matsuro Palette by SleepingMuseum

  • METBOY! by REBUILD GAMES

  • Mocha – Dagsaw Puzzle – by Kotoriyama, Inc.

  • MonsterTrader by Mitsuhiro Okada

  • Overturn by Katsu Matsuda

  • Shiritori – The Word Chain Game by Baton

  • Snowman Story by Odencat

  • SOUND JOURNEY SCHOOL WANDERER by SOUND JOURNEY

  • TAP! DIG! MY MUSEUM! by oridio Inc.

  • Teiji Taisha Online by toru sugitani

  • The Final Taxi by Zxima.LLC

  • Uncrowned by NESTOPI Inc.

  • Wasurenaide, otona ni natte mo by GAGEX Co., Ltd.

  • World for Two by Seventh rank

  • Zelle by Odencat Fuming

South Korea: the 20 finalists

South Korea

  • Castle Defense Online by BlackHammer

  • CAT THE DJ by CATSBY STUDIO

  • DiceEmpire by Banjiha Games

  • Domino City by Bad Beans

  • DUST by I-eye studio

  • Electroad by Night Owl Studio

  • Extreme football by 9M Interactive

  • From Earth by Kentauros Entertainment

  • Great Sword – Stickman Action RPG by Olivecrow

  • Heroes Restaurant by Team Tapas

  • Little Boy by 39Studio

  • Magic Survival by LEME

  • Mayday Memory by StoryTaco.inc

  • Petrider by Ddookdak studio

  • Project Mars by Moontm

  • QV by Izzle

  • Sand Shark: The Boy and The Sea by GABANGMAN STUDIO

  • Staroid: Brick breaker shooter by Spring Games

  • Sword Master Story by CodeCAT

  • Undestroyed by Keymaker games

