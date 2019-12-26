The 53 best series of the decade (2010-2019)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are already in the last days of the year. And of the decade. And what a decade. The peak TV that began in the mid-2000s has been perfected in the 10s and, after watching the best series of this 2019, the publishers of Espinof we have chosen the 53 best series of this decadeto.

Thus, for the preparation of this list we have taken into account all the series that have been released between January 1, 2010 until the moment of publication. The only exception we have set is for the series that even starting in 2009, its first season was originally aired during 2010.

Then we leave you with the ordered list of less to more votes.

'Bron / Broen' (2011-2018)

Creation : Hans Rosenfeldt

: Hans Rosenfeldt Distribution: Sofia Helin, Kim Bodnia, Thure Lindhart, Dag Malmberg …

We begin with one of the most exported and influential series of the decade. So much that I start a love with the Scandinavian noir that is here to stay. A fascinating criminal drama that begins when a corpse appears in the exact center of the bridge linking Copenhagen with Malmo, forcing Danish and Swedish policemen to collaborate.

'The Good Wife' (2009-2016)

Creation : Robert and Michelle King

: Robert and Michelle King Distribution: Julianna Margulies, Josh Charles, Christine Baranski, Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi, Zach Grenier, Matthew Goode, Cush Jumbo, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Alan Cumming and Chris Noth

King's marriage brought us one of the best series of lawyers in history. From the scandal of her husband, Alicia Florrick (Margulies) decides to return to practice as a lawyer, becoming a powerful instrument. Something he is aware of and therefore will address his ambitious path, ready not to be trodden by anyone in a very intelligent and tremendously attached to the current drama.

'Veep' (2012-2019)

Creation : Armando Iannucci

: Armando Iannucci Distribution: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Christine Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Timothy Simmons, etc.

This year we say goodbye to one of the grossest political satires ever made. The longing for power of the, at the beginning, Vice President Selina Meyer and her cabinet takes us at times to hard times and to hoot times with plots with which you pray that, please, fiction does not imitate reality.

Archer (2009 -…)

Creation : Adam Reed

: Adam Reed Distribution: H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Adam Reed and Lucky Yates

Magnificent animated comedy of spies that follows the adventures of an agency quite difunctional with the womanizer and egocentric Sterling Archer of main agent. A series that, in addition, has been completely reinventing itself with each season since the seventh, passing in a different environment with each character assuming other personalities.

'Ash vs Evil Dead' (2015-2018)

Developing : Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi and Tom Spezialy

: Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi and Tom Spezialy Distribution: Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago and Dana DeLorenzo

Who was going to tell us that the arrival on television of the franchise initiated by 'Hell Possession' would be a pure pleasure of casque, fun and great moments. Okay, it would have been difficult for Raimi and Campbell to get involved, things would get twisted but you can never sing victory. Fortunately, we have been able to enjoy Ash's thug back and the hellish "moves."

'Atlanta' (2015 -…)

Creation: Donald Glover

Cast: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz

Series of these minorities (in fact in Spain it was issued early in the morning and reluctantly) but that distills pure genius with the stories of two cousins ​​trying to gain a foothold in the Atlanta rap scene. This premise serves as an excuse to talk about life in the neighborhood and experiment with the television format.

'Channel Zero' (2016-2018)

Magnificent anthology that immerses us in creepypasta terror in a very intelligent way. Each season revolves around one of these legends with a morbid and successful approach that comes from people who love the genre.

'Community' (2009-2015)

Creation : Dan Harmon

: Dan Harmon Distribution: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase and Jim Rash

Although it has remained at the doorstep of one of its most popular phrases ("six seasons and a movie", referring to the esteemed 'The Cape') this sitcom with a geek touch set in a public center of higher education was all that ' The Big Bang Theory 'didn't give us: sophistication and excellence in humor.

'Crematorium' (2011)

Creation: Jorge Sánchez Cabezudo

Distribution: Pepe Sancho, Alicia Borrachero, Juana Acosta …

The series that showed comfortably that in Spain we could also do different things, darker stories and with tints of rabid news (especially at that time). Pepe Sancho ate the screen in a series on essential real estate corruption.

'The amazing world of Gumball' (2011-2019)

If this is not one of the best animated children's comedies of the decade, not to mention history, I don't know anymore. In my opinion, the Waterson's adventures are slightly better than those of other chain mates (Cartoon Network). A mix of animation styles, designs and formats that build an amazing jewel.

'GLOW' (2017 -…)

Creation : Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch

: Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch Distribution: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Marc Maron …

It must be recognized that when we learned that Netflix was going to make a series about a female wrestling program of the 80s we did not expect at all to find a magnificent story with one of the most balanced television deals. A delight that is dedicated to understanding the time and the situation of its protagonists.

'Open wounds' (2018)

Developing : Marti Noxon

: Marti Noxon Distribution: Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanten

After the great success of 'Big Little Lies' in 2017 we all expected the new project as director of Jean-Marc Vallée that had a luxury cast and the HBO seal of quality. We find a disturbing thriller who, with the excuse of a mystery that plagues a southern town, tells us the mother-filial relationship of its protagonists,

'Adventure time' (2010-2018)

Creation: Pendleton Ward

One of the debates that 'Adventure Time' opened was about whether they were adult drawings or not because of their tone and sophistication. I imagine that so that those who enjoy it with certain ages do not have complexes. The truth is that it is a fantasy that can be enjoyed at all ages (maybe not too small).

'Killing Eve' (2018 -…)

Creation : Phoebe Waller-Bridge

: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Distribution: Sandra Oh, Jodie Eat

Two seasons that have enchanted us in a great way thanks to the good work of its creator and her award-winning actresses. A great international spy / killer series splashed with the right dose of black humor you need to captivate us.

'Legion' (2017-2019)

Creation : Noah Hawley

: Noah Hawley Distribution: Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller …

David Haller's story is a Rare avis within the superhero genre and even more within all the Marvel adaptations we've blown throughout the decade. Stimulating, challenging, experimental and undoubtedly one of the most original series we have seen.

'The wonderful Mrs. Maisel' (2017 -…)

Creation : Amy Sherman-Palladino

: Amy Sherman-Palladino Distribution: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak

After some misstep (ains, how I miss 'Bunheads'), the creator of 'Gilmore Girls' He returned to the top with one of the best comedies On air today. The story of this young family Jew who wants to devote herself to comedy takes us to the best face of the late fifties.

'Beyond the garden' (2014)

Creation: Patrick McHale

Look where you look, we find a masterpiece of animation. A beautiful and imaginative miniseries that embraces American folklore through the long ride back home by two lost brothers.

'Orphan black' (2013-2017)

Creation : Graeme Manson and John Fawcett

: Graeme Manson and John Fawcett Distribution: Tatiana Maslany

If we made a list of actresses of the decade, Maslany would be fixed on her because the prodigy What he does with his fivefold (at least) role is to give him all the prizes. A great series that starts when a young girl witnesses the suicide of one that is her lively portrait. You will soon discover that it is a clone, that there is more, and that there is someone willing to charge everyone.

'The Americans' (2013-2018)

Creation : Joe Weisberg

: Joe Weisberg Distribution: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys

'The Americans' is the perfect example of "best series that is not seen / appreciated" and that, in fact, it took a long time to earn the deserved recognition in the television awards. The series revolves around an American type family of the eighties who, in reality, are undercover KGB agents. A series of espionage completely exciting in its mix of genres.

'The Jinx' (2015)

Creation: Andrew Jarecki

One of the documentaries that started a small era of true crimes is he dedicated to Robert Durst, the eccentric millionaire who is related to the deaths of three people but never got to prove anything. Not without controversy for its end and if there was a case of concealment of evidence, its six episodes absorb us thanks to a careful script and effective direction.

'The Knick' (2014-2015)

Creation : Jack Amiel and Michael Begler

: Jack Amiel and Michael Begler Distribution: Clive Owen, André Holland, Jeremy Bobb, Juliet Rylance …

With Steven Soderbergh of godfather and director of production and a way to approach the very documentary story, this two-season medical drama takes us through New York in the early twentieth century. An ambitious, visually amazing and fascinating series that, unfortunately, stayed in those 20 episodes.

'The Night Of' (2016)

Creation : Richard Price and Steven Zaillian

: Richard Price and Steven Zaillian Distribution: John Turturro, Riz Ahmed, Michael K. Williams, Bill Camp …

Inspired by the first season of the British 'Criminal Justice' we find an intense criminal drama that follows the case of Naz, a young man of Pakistani origin accused of savagely killing a girl. A miniseries that projects a clear social message and clearly shows us the failures of the machinery of the judicial system.

'True Detective' (2014 -…)

Creation: Nic Pizzolatto

In 2014 Nic Pizzolatto blew our heads at everyone with his dirty, stark and exalting police drama. It also had something to do with the director of that first season being Cary Joji Fukunaga, who provided us with real visual joys. A somewhat irregular anthology (the second was somewhat failed) but that deserves a place in the list.

'Westworld' (2016 -…)

Creation : Jonathan Nola, Lisa Joy

: Jonathan Nola, Lisa Joy Distribution: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden …

Although his second season left us a little colder than we expected after an impressively complex and thematically fascinating first season, we must recognize that this new take on the concept of Michael Crichton offers us the finest television with great performances in a futuristic western .

'What we do in the shadows' (2019 -…)

Creation : Jemaine Clement

: Jemaine Clement Distribution: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch

With a great touch of "keep it shabby ", Jemaine Clement reviews with Taika Waititi That New Zealand jewel that brought several vampires together as roommates. This time we go to New York, with a diverse group that came to dominate North America, but that did not convince them too much.

'Years and Years' (2019)

Creation : David T. Russell

: David T. Russell Distribution: Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid

What do you see the seams? You are right. What is a bright and thoughtful speculative fiction exercise? Well also. A miniseries that follows the Lyon family for the next fifteen years, tremendous years in which, simply showing us things that are already happening right now, announces the arrival of a dystopian United Kingdom.

'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)

Creation : David E. Kelley

: David E. Kelley Distribution: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz

With a wonderful address and a cast for which many would give their lives, Kelley tells us over two seasons (for now, but it is not at all clear that there is a third), the story of a group of upper-middle class mothers from a Californian school. With a death of which we know nothing until the end of the first batch of episodes, in every hour we enter a fantastic exploration of the personality of our protagonists and what is hidden under the carpet.

'Bob's Burgers' (2011 -…)

Creation: Loren Bouchard

I must admit that the first episodes of this animated FOX comedy did not quite convince me. But of course It was something cool compared to her night mates (the MacFarlane series and 'The Simpsons') and, although it was difficult to find his tone, it is today a hilarious greatness starring the owner of a hamburger and his family díscola.

'Bojack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Creation: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

I think that many of us who started watching this comedy live a whole cycle of sensations that go from the first "Haha, a horse, how is it!" until the "Uff, how bad, what everything …" when we realize what is really going one of the best animated series no longer of the decade but of history.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013 -…)

Creation : Dan Goor and Michael Schur

: Dan Goor and Michael Schur Distribution: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Andre Braugher and Chelsea Peretti

By rules it has been left out of our list 'Parks and Recreation' (its first season was issued in the summer of 2009), but the seal of its creator is in this excellent police sitcom that manages to survive being the Samberg show (although some of that there is, that for something is the protagonist) to

'The ministry of time' (2015 -…)

Creation : Javier and Pablo Olivares

: Javier and Pablo Olivares Distribution: Rodolfo Sancho, Aura Garrido, Nacho Fresneda, Hugo Silva

A series of these that are necessary on Spanish public television: time adventures watching various episodes of the history of Spain that may have been altered. A series that delights its spectators and their fans with their winks and yes, their good work. Because the team led by Javier Olivares browse stories loaded with tributes In a great fiction.

'Girls' (2012-2017)

Creation : Lena Dunham

: Lena Dunham Distribution: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver

"The voice of a generation". Under this motto, pronounced at the beginning of the series, Lena Dunham offered us six seasons with the story of this young group of girls trying to navigate the less glamorous side of life. A true author series with a very personal universe and characters with whom, despite the initial rejection, we can get to empathize a lot.

'Gravity Falls' (2012-2016)

Do you know from these series that they are not what they seem? Well, 'Gravity Falls' is one of these with its great display of a supernatural mystery with a cruel villain and brothers willing to save the world from destruction. A series that goes from less to more.

'Master of None' (2015-2017)

Creation : Aziz Ansari and Alan Young

: Aziz Ansari and Alan Young Distribution: Aziz Ansari, Noëll Wells, Kelvin Yu, Lena Waithe

Comedian Aziz Ansari takes us on a brilliant semiautobiography in which puts himself in the shoes of a "second generation" immigrant Who aspires to be an actor. Through two seasons (the third one is in the air), the screenwriter and protagonist talks about topics such as love in Tinder times, cultural and generational differences and how difficult it is to find one's place.

'The Crown' (2016 -…)

Creation : Peter Morgan

: Peter Morgan Distribution: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies …

Personally, I would be years watching this recreation / biography of Queen Elizabeth II of England Peter Morgan is doing. A mixture of family, political and historical drama that has a superb script and gives off glamor in each plane.

'The Young Pope' (2016)

Creation : Paolo Sorrentino

: Paolo Sorrentino Distribution: Judd Law, Javier Cámara, Diane Keaton, Silvio Orlando

Pending we are of its official continuation, but without a doubt Paolo Sorrentino offered us three years ago one of the most interesting, mediumly dreamlike, and masterfully narrated miniseries of recent times. A look at the Vatican following the appointment of the youngest pope in history.

'Barry' (2018 -…)

Creation : Bill Hader and Alec Berg

: Bill Hader and Alec Berg Distribution: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Herny Winkler

The first episodes of 'Barry' are powerful, and hence the series grows gradually achieving perfection and level that places light years ahead of many other comedies today. Hader embodies a hitman who is faced with the possibility of having a new life as an actor in a great comedy.

'The Maid's Tale' (2016 -…)

Creation : Bruce Miller

: Bruce Miller Distribution: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovsky

Just because of its status as a phenomenon, the adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel well deserves a good place on the list despite the subsequent deflation. A deflation that is more in terms of script decisions than the quality of this chilling dystopia that tells us the story of DeFred / June and its role in a Gilead in which women are oppressed.

'Fargo' (2014 -…)

Noah Hawley takes the universe from one of the most celebrated films of the Coen brothers and offers us a fantastic criminal drama of anthological format with a touch of black comedy that became the big surprise of the year of its premiere. Sensations that were confirmed by an excellent season 2 the following year.

'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Creation : Bryan Fuller

: Bryan Fuller Distribution: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Caroline Dhavernas, Hettienne Park …

Hypnotic, macabre, strangely beautiful … we could define in a thousand ways what we think of 'Hannibal', the NBC series that serves as a television spin-off of the famous character of Thomas Harris. Three seasons (and a fourth very in the air) fantastic that make it one of the most unique series of recent times.

'MINDHUNTER' (2017 -…)

Creation : Joe Penhall

: Joe Penhall Distribution: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv …

Speaking of psychopaths, Netflix gives us a good ration with 'MINDHUNTER', the series endorsed by David Fincher that tells the beginnings of a new way of approaching criminal minds trying to see how they think. At the moment we have been two fascinatingly disturbing seasons that takes us for absorbent criminals like Ed Kemper.

'Stranger Things' (2016 -…)

Creation : The Duffer Brothers

: The Duffer Brothers Distribution: Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp

Although the series has a perpetual debate about the use and abuse of the nostalgia factor (we must recognize that it is built on THE EIGHTY in capital letters), the three seasons of the Duffer's proposal blows us back and blows our childhood, to our games with friends, to those adventures we were riding in a fantastic drama that is much more than their references.

'The Curse of Hill House' (2018 -…)

Creation : Mike Flanagan

: Mike Flanagan Distribution: Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti

In what we expect the next "The Curse of", it is never a bad time to claim the first season of what is one of the phenomena of terror of the decade. A magnificent proposal of haunted houses that gives us the creeps with some of the best television examples we have seen in this house.

'Rick and Morty' (2013 -…)

Creation: Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon

With its fourth (and small) season underway, 'Rick and Morty' has managed to gain a foothold in the heart of the seriéfilo and create a whole legion of fans (and talifans) thanks to being a fun series, very intelligent and with great concepts of science fiction through the adventures of a somewhat silly boy and his absorbing and destructive (literally speaking) grandfather.

'Sherlock' (2010-2017?)

Creation : Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss

: Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss Distribution: Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

I put that 2017 between interrogations because it is not entirely clear that there will be new episodes and with the English series you never know. Despite his script traps (those impossible mysteries solved in that way), Moffat builds an excellent review in contemporary key of the mythical character of Doyle.

'Watchmen' (2019)

Creation : Damon Lindelof

: Damon Lindelof Distribution: Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart and Hong Chau

For the one who writes, this is the last great series of the decade. A brilliant approach to the universe created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons that has challenged us from the first minute both in his speech and in his narrative.

'Black Mirror' (2011 -…)

Creation: Charlie Brooker

Provocative anthology, especially in its first episodes, which became from that irreverent 'National anthem' in a whole revulsion in television fiction. Yes, it is true that sometimes they are given more lists than they are and it is somewhat more irregular than we would like. But when they start doing good episodes, they are able to offer the best that has been done on television in years.

'Chernobyl' (2019)

Creation : Craig Mazin

: Craig Mazin Distribution: Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson …

Best limited series for the 2019 Emmy and, if there were a prize for best miniseries of the decade, it would get it. Well, maybe with someone else's permission. A chilling reconstruction of the Soviet nuclear disaster with strong interpretations and moments that have been recorded in our retinas.

'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Creation : Damon Lindelof and Tom Perotta

: Damon Lindelof and Tom Perotta Distribution: Justin Throux, Amy Brenneman, Liv Tyler, Carrie Coon

In the eyes of disenchanted criticism, Lindelof redeemed himself with 'The Leftovers', a sensitive drama in which he explored the duel before the massive disappearance of 2% of the population. Although it is true that the series has a hard time finding its optimal point, when it does it is able to awaken in us a whole spectrum of emotions that makes us follow the protagonists through their three seasons.

'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Creation : Michael Schur

: Michael Schur Distribution: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden

With its last season on air, we never thought we would be waiting week after week for the misadventures of Eleanor and company in the hereafter. Philosophy, metaphysics, cultural references and adorable characters shake hands to create top-level television comedy.

'Twin Peaks: The Return' (2017)

Creation : David Lynch and Mark Frost

: David Lynch and Mark Frost Distribution: Kyle MacLahan

The television event (one of them) of the decade was the return of the mythical 'Twin Peaks' with a new series (or third season, as we see it) that presented us with the agent Dale Cooper (and his counterparts) twenty-five years after The original stage. A perfection conceived as a film divided into eighteen episodes, which revived the debate about the difference between cinema and television.

'Fleabag (2016-2019)'

Creation : Phoebe Waller-Bridge

: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Distribution: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Bill Paterson, Andrew Scott

Conceived as an alternative play, the twelve episodes of 'Fleabag' are an ode to post-traumatic change, what incites us, our own destructive demons and love. To everything. And with a sensational humor, a mastery of the exemplary scene and a highly intelligent way to build history and joke.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Creation : David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Distribution: Peter Dinklage, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Diana Rigg, Carice van Houten, Max von Sydow, and Maisie Williams …

If there is a series that has dominated the seriéfila conversation throughout the decade that is the adaptation of the novels of George R.R. Martin. Excellent scripts, a production that has little to envy the cinema in capital letters, a spectacular cast and a series that has made history. And, how could it be otherwise with this whole series profile, a controversial ending.

The favorites of the decade for the Espinof team

Finally, let's explain what are the favorite series of the decade for publishers and collaborators of Espinof. Do you agree with us?

Juan Luis Caviaro

The Leftovers

The knick

Barry

Mindhunter

Fleabag

The Haunting of Hill house

Fargo

BoJack Horseman

Fleabag

Rick and Morty

What We Do In The Shadows

Killing Eve

The night of

The good place

Game of Thrones

Atlanta

Mr. Robot

Sherlock

Watchmen

Black mirror

The Young Pope

Silicon Valley

The crown

Westworld

Publisher Profile

Mikel Zorrilla

Mikel Zorrilla's profile

Albertini

Fleabag

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Gravity falls

Master of None

Atlanta

The crown

The Leftovers

Rick and Morty

Legion

Westworld

Fargo

The good place

Big little lies

The Jinx

Young pope

Euphoria

Watchmen

American Crime Story

Barry

The maid's tale

Paper house

Killing Eve

Orphan black

The amazing world of Gumball

Albertini Profile

Víctor López G.

Hannibal

Watchmen

Game of Thrones

Chernobyl

Bob's Burgers

Sherlock

Archer

The Haunting of Hill house

Stranger Things

Community

True detective

The amazing world of Gumball

Mindhunter

Victor's Profile

Kiko Vega

Twin Peaks: The Return

Watchmen

Sherlock

The Virtues

Master of None

Black mirror

Adventure Time

Key & Peele

Years and Years

Barry

Chapter 0

Kiko's profile

Jorge Loser

Channel Zero

The Haunting of Hill House

The Exorcist

Stranger Things

Fargo

The Leftovers

Chernobyl

Game of Thrones

Hannibal

Sharp objects

Fariña

The Ministry of Time

Ubreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Twin Peaks The Return

Todd And the Book of Pure Evil

Ash Vs Evil Dead

The haunting hour

What We Do In The Shadows

The walking dead

The good place

Jorge's profile

John Tones

Gravity falls

Mindhunter

Beyond the garden

Channel Zero

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Twin Peaks The Return

The good place

The Haunting of Hill House

GLOW

Watchmen

Banshee

Community

Legion

The Jinx

Legion

Ash Vs Evil Dead

Publisher Profile

Noelius

Noelius profile

Esther Miguel Trula

Esther's Profile

Irene Sierra

Irene's Profile

Adrian Álvarez

Adrian's profile

Maria Alba

The maid's tale

Black mirror

Rick and Morty

Fleabag

Years and years

The crown

Breaking bad

Girls

Game of Thrones

Master of none

Maria's Profile

Angel Luis Sucasas

Profile of Ángel Luis

Álvaro de Luna

Álvaro's profile