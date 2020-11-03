the 5 worst actions committed by Rowena

Rowena is a popular character in Supernatural. Since her first appearance in season 10, she has been both an enemy and an ally of the Winchesters over the years. She is intelligent, but manipulative and uses all means necessary to get what she wants.

He had to learn some hard lessons about his thirst for power, especially when it came to Lucifer. However, the red-haired witch is undoubtedly a fan favorite, even though she has committed several terrible acts. Here are his worst 5 actions:

She didn’t care about her boyfriend: Rowena had a hard fight with her boyfriend, angry that he conducted a check on her without her knowledge. In the midst of their argument, Crowley introduced himself and promptly used his powers to blow up the man’s head. Instead of being devastated, or even horrified, Rowena appeared to be joyful, declaring that she is there “cutest thing” Crowley had ever done for her. It’s certainly dysfunctional and it shows Rowena didn’t love her better half at all. When he tried to get Death’s attention: Rowena also surprised herself by the pain she felt over the loss of her son, Crowley. To get him back, he began killing the reapers to get Death’s attention. Once Sam and Dean figure out what Rowena was doing, with the help of a reaper who wasn’t allowed to get their hands dirty, they tried to stop her, with Sam nearly losing his life. Rowena, however, tried to bring Crowley back the wrong way by using all the resources at her disposal and causing Death. His loyalty to the wrong people: Rowena has always been in search of power and for this reason she made the mistake of swearing her allegiance to Lucifer, who had promised her that she would become his queen. Of course Lucifer was just using her and killed her after she freed him. Luckily, Rowena received a spell that brought her back to life, but it wouldn’t be the last time Lucifer would kill her and, eventually, she had to learn the hard way that power isn’t everything. She was far from being the perfect mother: Rowena uses Crowley and tries to manipulate him on more than one occasion. She often lets him know how much she hates him. She never acts like a real mother and always puts herself first. No wonder Crowley was bitter and resentful of him. Although their tumultuous relationship has often led to funny moments in the show, it’s also heartbreaking. It is only after Crowley sacrifices herself and Rowena learns of her death, that she shows remorse for how she behaved towards him. Going after Dean: Rowena was shocked when none of her spells worked on Dean. He intended to kill him, but failed, as Dean was immune to his spells. Fortunately for her, Dean decided to spare her. Then she tried to double-cross her son to try to kill him again, but karma punished her. In short, a fairly Kafkaesque situation.

