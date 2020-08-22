The 5 sources of conflict between Messi and the Barcelona board for its renewal

Share it:

The relationship between Messi and the Barcelona board seems to be very cracked (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

The painful 8-2 defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich was the last straw for a Lionel Messi that for a long time he has been disgusted with a large part of the club’s board. The captain and benchmark yearns for other times of glory and believes that much of the blame for the sporting crisis lies with the leadership led by Josep Maria Bartomeu.

This is why the Argentine has not yet renewed a link that expires in June 2021, so he will be in a position to negotiate his incorporation to another institution as of next January (six months before) if he has not yet signed by then. with Barça. Deadlines for negotiations are spoken and some tail slaps were recorded after his meeting with brand new coach Ronald Koeman.

The middle Sports world He listed a series of points of conflict between Messi and the Catalan board of directors to reach this present day full of questions and with an idol who seems to have one foot outside.

1. THE FRUSTRATED RETURN OF NEYMAR

Messi interceded for the return of Neymar, something that the Barça board could not specify (REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon)

The Brazilian went to Paris Saint Germain in 2017, which paid out the 222 million euros corresponding to his exit clause. But he quickly realized that in France he was not as happy as he was in Barcelona pulling walls with Messi. And at the same time the Argentine understood that he had lost an ideal partner within the team and the attack.

They ensure that flea intervened in the negotiations to manage his return and it should be noted that he publicly mentioned: “I honestly don’t know if Barça did everything possible for his return. But it is true that negotiating with PSG is not easy ”. The Arab sheiks of the Parisian club were planted with a sum close to 300 million euros to get rid of Ney and Bartomeu and company considered it unfeasible.

2. THE DROWNING SLIP WITH GRIEZMAN

Griezmann arrived at Barcelona after the frustrated effort to repatriate Neymar (EFE / Enric Fontcuberta)



The saying “one thing led to another” fits perfectly due to Neymar’s refusal to return and the hiring of the French world champion from Atlético Madrid, a team that has a very different philosophy from Barcelona. It was mentioned that before the end of the 2018/2019 season there was already a pre-agreement with Griezman, something that the most emblematic players of Barça were not informed of.

Faced with the “no” of PSG for Neymar and an unexpected injury to Luis Suárez, they accelerated the negotiations with the Colchoneros and closed their incorporation for some 120 million euros. When the signing was made from one moment to the next, Messi and other historical figures realized that the board had lied to them in the pre-agreement with Griezman.

3. THE DEPARTURE OF ERNESTO VALVERDE

The farewell of Ernesto Valverde generated discomfort in Messi and his environment

Before the blow with Bayern Munich in the current edition of the Champions League, Barça suffered another severe setback in the previous season, in the semifinals, when Liverpool turned the series around by thrashing them 4-0 in England. Josep Maria Bartomeu He was ready to kick Valverde out, but the heaviest players in the squad backed DT, who was finally confirmed for the following season.

Valverde’s credit lasted until the beginning of 2020, when the president got tired and said enough. Together with the sports director Éric Abidal they chose Quique Setien as a substitute and returned to generate a displeasure to Messi, who was in agreement with the work methodology of his former coach.

4. SHORT CIRCUIT WITH ABIDAL AND THE NEW TECHNICAL STAFF

Éric Abidal was fired as sports director after 2-8 against Bayern Munich (EFE / Enric Fontcuberta)



The Frenchman, Messi’s former teammate, publicly declared after Valverde’s departure that “Many players were not satisfied or worked hard and there was also an internal communication issue” in addition to taking much of the responsibility for the decision to dispense with the DT. This caused the Argentine to break the silence and cross it through social networks: “When we talk about players, we should give names because if we don’t, we are all getting dirty”, he wrote among other things.

Abidal tried to lower decibels to the matter but the differences were already very evident. Later, with Quique Setién on the bench, it was clear that Messi was not satisfied with all the directives of the coaching staff and even rebelled against the indications of Eder Sarabia, Setién’s assistant.

5. THE CRITICS OF THE DIRECTORS

Messi’s future remains a mystery: will he continue in Barcelona? (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

Counted Sports world that Bartomeu and Óscar Grau, CEO of the institution, were the ones who personally led the negotiations with the Barcelona footballers to finalize the reduction of their salaries at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Several elite clubs had already complied with that directive and the delay of the members of the Blaugrana squad caused discomfort in several leaders who made their annoyance public.

This topic brought a tail. Messi reported the reduction of 70% and shot against the board: “We want to clarify that our will has always been to apply a reduction in salary that we receive, because we fully understand that it is an exceptional situation and we are the first to have always helped the club when asked. Thus, It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the microscope and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.”. After this Bartomeu dispensed with some of its slopes but it was too late: the fire had already started.

