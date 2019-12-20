The 5 most used charms for the Christmas Lottery 2019

Share it:

If you have already made a tenth of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019 and you have distributed participations with your friends and family, surely you are looking forward to winning "El Gordo", the first prize. Next we tell you what are the most used charms for the Lottery to touch you.

Four Leaf Clover

The four-leaf clover has always been considered a symbol of good luck. It is attributed a large number of mystical properties that come from the celtic culture. Only one in 10,000 clovers has four leaves.

Horseshoe

There are a large number of legends about the horseshoe. One of the most widespread of all indicates that the blacksmith put some horseshoes to the devil, and he promised to get away from all those houses with a horseshoe at the door. If you want the Christmas Lottery to touch you 2019, put a horseshoe on the door of your house!

Elephant with the trunk up

One of the most used amulets for the Lottery to touch you is the elephant with the trunk facing up. Tradition points out that this figure attracts abundance And fortune home. If it breaks, it must be replaced by another. In no case do you have to paste it or try to fix it because just the opposite will happen.

ladybug

The ladybug has been considered for centuries a symbol of good luck and fortune. In the Middle Ages, these little insects ate the pests of the crops. The day December 22th Take your tenth and a ladybug with you to touch "El Gordo".

Tortoise

And finally, the turtle. As a figure or as a pet, it is an animal that attracts good luck. In China It is considered that it was the turtles who built the world.