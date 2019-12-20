The 5 most populous countries in Africa

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Africa is one of the most populous continents in the world, with 1,216 million inhabitants. Next we indicate which are the most populous countries in Africa.

Nigeria

Nigeria, with approximately 210 million inhabitants, is the first country in the ranking. It is located in West africa and it is a very diverse country, with 250 ethnic groups. The average number of children per woman is 5.45, one of the highest rates globally.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia, with 110 million inhabitants, is the second of the most populous countries in Africa. It is interesting to note that it is the only country on the continent that has never been colonized. Life expectancy is 65 years and the average number of children per woman It is 4.3. Only 17% of Ethiopians live in cities.

Egypt

Third place is for Egypt, with its 100 million inhabitants. Most of its surface is integrated by the Sahara desert. In society there are two classes. On the one hand, the elite, upper and middle class. And, on the other hand, the farmers, the working class and the urban population.

Congo

In the Congo live 85 million people, located in the equatorial region of Africa. The average number of children per woman is 6.37. This is causing exponential population growth. It is estimated that in 2050 it will have more than 180 million inhabitants.

South Africa

And finally, South Africa, with 59 million inhabitants. It has almost 3,000 kilometers of coastline, and is a country well known for its cultural diversity. It has a total of 11 official languages. Is he country in the world with the highest number of HIV infected. Together with a low birth rate compared to other African countries, the population has declined in recent years.