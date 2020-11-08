the 5 most important roles of the Mike & Molly star

There are few times when one is fortunate to live in a period when a particularly talented actress becomes an active part in countless projects, bringing enormous charisma and character to every role both on television and in the cinema. Melissa McCarthy is just one of those talents.

During her time in Hollywood, she proved to be one of the best comedic actresses around, as well as showing great acting skills. Here, then, are his top 5 performances that go far beyond the lead role in the sitcom Mike & Molly:

Original copy (2018): although she is, of course, best known as a comedic actress, this film, based on Lee Israel’s memoir, has been shown to have everything on the table for acting in a drama. What is truly remarkable about this film is the extent to which McCarthy manages to infuse Israel with so much pathos and raw energy that he cannot help but identify with her, even if at times it would come to condemn her harshly. Unsurprisingly, McCarthy was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress with this very film. Spy (2015): this film is one of those rarities that should not be missed: a comedy by Melissa McCarthy that also managed to impress critics. It’s really a shame that many of his solo projects don’t receive critical flattery, but too often critics praise his performance and harshly criticize the rest. This one, however, manages to make every single detail appreciate, treating the spy movie genre in a spectacular way, while giving McCarthy his time to shine in the spotlight. Friends of the Bride (2011): this is a truly one of a kind movie. While zany comedy is a staple for men, it’s much rarer to see women being given the opportunity to be over the top and misbehave in public. While the film is primarily centered around the friendship between Kristen Wiig’s Annie and Maya Rudolph’s Lillian, there’s no doubt it’s McCarthy’s role as earthy and visceral Megan that threatens to steal the show and gives the film so much. of its pungent charm. A mother as a friend: this series, one of those that really helped to consolidate the WB network first and later the CW, immediately became something of a classic, and although it aired until 2007 it was subsequently revived for a few episodes in 2016 It was also one of the first big hits in McCarthy’s career. In the show, she played the character of Sookie St. James, Lorelei’s best friend. She would later appear in an episode of the revival series. Samantha Chi ?: is one of those television series that, despite its great cast and excellent writing, never really found the audience it needed to be an absolute hit. However, Christina Applegate shines as titular Samantha, who wakes up from a coma with amnesia and doesn’t realize what a horrible person she was before the coma. Here, McCarthy plays Dena, a childhood friend who gradually becomes something of a guardian angel for Samantha, helping her bring out the good in her.

Did you know that Mike & Molly was canceled and that the sixth season was the last?