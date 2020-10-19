the 5 most important positive changes of the main characters

It is impossible to ignore the success of Friends among the most popular sitcoms in history. The series centered around six friends living in New York City became the symbol of television in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The chemistry between the main cast members is what made this series so fun. As the series aired, the show found new ways to make these characters interesting through some very curious changes. Here are the 5 most important and positive ones:

Ross lighting: even though the series has always been centered around the six characters, it seemed that the first few seasons were more about Ross and his stories. His romance with Rachel was a big draw for fans, but his plaintive and needy search for her made him a pretty nasty guy in those early days. As the series progressed, Ross changed his character by stopping being the heavy sweetheart and starting to be really funny. David Schwimmer seemed to have a lot of fun embracing Ross’s sillier side without taking up much of the spotlight. Joey’s Charm: the show may have overdone Joey’s stupidity, but they also improved on some of his more unsympathetic traits. Joey was always popular with women and received a lot of dates. However, it also felt a little creepy and also a kind of disrespect for women. As Joey got older, the show tried to change his most annoying behaviors. They then started putting him into multiple relationships which showed his softer side by becoming softer and more caring. Monica and Chandler’s relationship: it is always very difficult to insert a strong relationship between two characters belonging to a single group of friends. Making Monica and Chandler a couple was a very risky decision, but one that paid off wonderfully. While they didn’t seem to be a great couple in the first few installments, they became such a fantastic duo that they became interesting. Phoebe finds Mike: adding another character to the established group was an equally risky move. But when that person is Paul Rudd, the risk becomes much easier to take. Rudd joined the cast in Season 9 as Phoebe’s love interest, Mike. As lovers came and went on the show, Mike immediately felt like the right person for Phoebe. It allowed her to be who she really was and made her happy, which allowed the character to be even more likeable. Rachel’s pregnancy: if a sitcom goes on long enough, a pregnancy story is basically guaranteed. Phoebe was the first to get this storyline, albeit in a weird way, but it was Rachel’s pregnancy span that was the real winner. It came at just the right time, which was when Jennifer Aniston started participating in other film and television projects and this event allowed her to show off her acting talent in new ways. It influenced the whole show for the better and made it even more unforgettable.

