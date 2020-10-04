the 5 most important guest stars in the series

Merlin is a fantasy series that tells the adventures of the wizard Merlin and Arthur Pendragon at a young age, describing their first meeting and the evolution of their relationship. The most memorable interpretation is certainly that of Colin Morgan and Bradley James, but let’s see who in our opinion are the best 5 guest stars appeared:

John Lynch as Balinor: Merlin’s unknown father and the last surviving dragonlord, Balinor entered and exited Merlin’s life in the final episode of the second season. Hunted by Uther he is forced to hide and live as a recluse in a remote cave, he is sought after Merlin frees the Great Dragon and begins to exact his revenge on Camelot. John Lynch portrays Balinor as a grizzled tough, resentful of Uther’s persecution of him. He is also a healer and takes advantage of this to heal Arthurs’ wounds. Unfortunately, he is killed in a confrontation with one of King Cenred’s men before a true father and son bond can take place. Charles Dance as Aredian: called by Uther to eradicate witchcraft in Camelot while Merlin is ill, the determined and ruthless Aredian is a Witchfinder in the second season episode of the same name, who will stop at nothing to get his result. Played by esteemed stage and film actor Charles Dance, best known for Game of Thrones, he is determined to find the required evidence and, when unavailable, uses tricks to achieve his ends. Santaigo Cabrera in the role of Lancelot: Lancelot, the bravest and noblest knight of Camelot, appeared in four seasons of Merlin. His sword impressed Arthur and he becomes Merlin’s best friend. The knight is one of the few to share Merlin’s magical secret and gave his life to save both Arthur and his friend. Santiago Cabrera is best known by many as Isaac Mendez, the prophetic comic artist who appeared in the first season of Heroes. Michelle Ryan as Nimueh: Played by former EastEnders and once Bionic Woman actress Michelle Ryan, Nimueh was Merlin’s first “big villain” and appeared in four episodes. Stealing the show and oozing malice, the wicked witch made various attempts on Camelot in her grudge against Uther, including poisoning the water supply, bewitching Arthur and almost bringing him to death, and even resurrecting Uther’s brother-in-law from the dead. Eventually, in the Season 1 finale she is killed by Merlin in a magical confrontation on the Isle of the Blessed. Lindsay Duncan as Queen Annis: tough as a nail and seeking revenge, Queen Annis presented Arthur’s first challenge as king. After executing her husband, Camelot incurs her wrath and, spurred on by Morgana, amasses her troops for total war. By accepting Arthur’s request for a one-on-one fight rather than a full battle, he lowers his strength when Arthur beats his champion and spares his life. Lindsay Duncan has worked extensively on television in productions such as Doctor Who’s The Waters of Mars and the first episode of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror series.

