the 5 most important characters of the series

The Good Wife is one of the most popular television series ever. Despite being another lawyers and justice themed series, it has managed to be appreciated for its originality and its amorous plots. This has led to the presence of many characters, but who are the 5 most important? Here is our personal ranking.

Cary Agos: at first it was part of a competition because of the company. Cary for Alicia was considered an inept and practically everyone else started to hate him. But over time, it has become one of the best. Did Cary have his hands in something questionable? Yes, just like everyone else on the show. But the character was enterprising. He wanted to manage things his way and when he and Alicia started their company, it was clear that the initial prejudices were wrong. Colin Sweeny: he was a fantastic character in The Good Wife. At least once a season he got into trouble, usually in murders. But it was his behavior that made his character so beloved. Despite the bad deeds he had been accused of, Sweeny was so indifferent to what everyone thought of him except Alicia. There was a Cat and Mouse relationship between the two that was more like that of brother and sister. Elsbeth Tascioni: the lawyer we all wish we had on our side. What made Elsbeth so good was how worried she was. He practiced and studied the same things as others, but his tactics were different. Where most saw only black and white, Elsbeth saw the beginning, the center and the end. When Alicia needed her, Elsbeth was always there. He didn’t judge anyone until he learned the truth. He was fearless and would challenge the greatest lawyer or the largest corporations without breaking a sweat. David Lee: what made David so special was being direct. In a field where so many have lied and manipulated the system, David Lee has always been very careful. He wanted to be the best and was not silent about his position or the disrespect he was receiving. Although not known as a comedy, David served as a comedian on the show. By far one of the best personalities in the series. Alicia Florrick: it all started hard for Alicia played by Julianna Margulies. She took everything with her head held high and never backed down. The challenges he faced in the classroom still could not match what he faced at home. So while many of the other characters took the easy way out, Alicia was forced to earn respect the hard way. Her husband was embroiled in a major scandal and despite being a single, jobless mother, she made the most of her law degree.

Did you know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was featured in the seventh season of The Good Wife? Did you also know that Matthew Goode was not a regular in the seventh season of The Good Wife?