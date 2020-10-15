the 5 most important changes made in 15 seasons

TV shows can have different types of success, depending on many factors including the number of seasons. The TV shows that are often most successful are those that are based on four or five seasons, but the series that make it past 10 seasons play in a league of their own.

Criminal Minds ended with a remarkable number of 15 seasons, but when a show goes on for such a large number of seasons some changes are inevitable. The writers are changed, the cast members leave, and the plot takes unexpected turns. Criminal Minds was no different in this one and so here it is the 5 most important changes from the first to the last season:

Hotchner becomes a better father: the family is often a prominent theme throughout the series, not just within the core team but in the lives of individual members. Agent Aaron Hotchner had the biggest growth in this area. After countless demonstrations of being married to his job, his wife Hayley left him along with their son Jack. After his horrific murder, Hotch is forced to be an all-round parent. He is constantly concerned about his son’s well-being, including an incident in which Jack is bullied at school and a witness protection program after revealing sensitive details about Peter Lewis. Garcia isn’t always behind a desk: Penelope Garcia is the “tech geek” of the team. He is the backbone of the team, as he can track criminal records, important events and other clues to help the team target an unsub. All this from behind a desk, however it’s not always behind a desk. Over time he gained experience in the field especially after accompanying agent Simmons to track down the serial killer Peter Lewis, aka Mr. Scratch. He also protects Reid by shooting an assassin who shows up behind him. Participation in international investigations: BAU has participated in many international cases throughout the series. The most prominent of these cases is the “Beyond Borders” episode in which they witness the International Response Team (IRT) after an American family goes missing in Barbados. This episode was also the pilot for the Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders spin-off. Other examples are “Machismo”, where the team travels to Mexico, and “To Hell And Back” (Parts 1 and 2), where the team travels to Canada. “Long-term” homicides: Like most procedural programs, the series is filled with one-off episodes featuring several unsubs. Criminal Minds, over the years, has dedicated multi-episode arcs to the arrest of some subjects. The most prominent of these is George Foyet, otherwise known as the “Boston Reaper”. Foyet is not only a narcissist and a psychopath, but also the killer of Agent Aaron Hotchner’s ex-wife. Another major multi-arc unsub is Frank Breitkopf, a prolific serial killer and sexual sadist. From nerd to hero: Spencer Reid is definitely the “nerd” of the team, however, in fifteen years, he becomes very quickly on his own. In the episode “LDSK”, despite struggling to get weapons qualifications, he kills a suspect with a fatal blow, protecting Hotcher in the process. An important moment that defines Reid’s confidence boost is in “It Takes A Village” as the team is investigated for allowing Ian Doyle to escape.

We leave you to the most absurd theories on the ending of Criminal Minds. Here is also what happened to the cast of Criminal Minds.