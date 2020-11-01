the 5 most iconic scenes of the famous television series

It’s impossible that an ongoing TV series that premiered way back in 1963 doesn’t have iconic scenes. In the case of Doctor Who, the big moments and large-scale events have generally occurred since 2005, when the “NuWho” era began. However, there are scenes from the classical era that have stood the test of time.

Obviously these are so many and it is difficult to keep track of them, but here are the best 5 ever in our opinion:

All Doctors Save Gallifrey: hard to imagine a more epic scene than this. The 50th anniversary special brought the Doctors together to seal Gallifrey in a pocket universe in order to save him from the Time War. Every Doctor has returned and used their powers for what was the ultimate dream come true for any Doctor Who fan. Although it’s a different scene, the final take is basically a continuation where all the doctors are brought together for a great movie. The second doctor and the third doctor meet: during the show’s tenth anniversary, no one had seen Doctors share a scene again. The moment it happened is still a pleasure to watch as the Second and Third Doctors quarrel like two schoolchildren. The jokes between them are hilarious, which perfectly reflects their characterizations as well. The First Doctor also joined them shortly after, but his role wasn’t as memorable as the other two, who could have argued for the entire episode and fans wouldn’t complain. Rose and the doctor’s farewell: undoubtedly one of the most polar couples of Doctor Who was that of Rose and the Doctor. Their separation remains a heart-shattering scene, but fans seem to keep coming back to feel the same pain once again. As it happened, the Doctor had limited energy to appear in the alternate universe Rose was in. The two loved each other despite the difficulties and this makes the scene even more tragic. The fourth doctor’s indecision to kill the Daleks: why the Doctor never wants to kill anyone is explained in this scene. The Fourth Doctor, in fact, could have easily wiped out all the Daleks if he had chosen to join two threads, but he hesitated. His thesis was that by killing them he would be no better than them. The scene raised a huge ethical and moral dilemma, which is whether it was worth sacrificing one’s morality and millions of lives to save others. It is a scene that remains relevant to this day, but has made it official that the Doctor is an inherently good man. The first appearance of the ninth Doctor: this scene will never be forgotten as it was the first time fans had seen the Doctor after a decade off. In true Doctor Who fashion, the Doctor arrived right in the middle of a conflict. While Rose was surrounded by enemies, the ninth doctor appeared, took her hand and simply said “Run!” The NuWho had arrived, signaling to viewers that an entirely new saga was about to unfold.

