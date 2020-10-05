the 5 most heroic moments of the series

Faced with the unknowns who kidnap, torture and torment, behavioral analysts intervene week after week putting themselves in danger, but facing the horror to save the situation. They are perfect? No, but here are the top 5 bravest characters in the series.

Morgan in Empty Planet (episode 8 of the second season): if you had never seen Criminal Minds before and stumbled upon this scene, it would instantly catch you. You don’t need to know anything else about the episode or even the series to see the courage, integrity and humanity that Morgan possesses. Dr. Brasier just got in her car when she’s stopped by the FBI – there’s a bomb under her seat. Getting out of the car or turning off the engine will trigger it, so her only hope of survival is to sit there and wait for the bomb squad to safely remove her, which will take some time. She is terrified and silently cries. When he hears Hotch order Morgan to get out of the car, Dr. Braiser tells him to listen to Hotch, but he won’t. He stands by her side, holds her hand, as he looks her straight in the eye with strength and courage, telling her that they are together and not to worry. It’s a beautiful and brave moment that brings out the best in Criminal Minds and all of its characters: they will do everything to protect the innocent, whatever the risk to themselves. Prentiss in Hit and Run (episodes 224 and 24 of the seventh season): the big moment is when Will, who is JJ’s boyfriend and his son’s father, is taken hostage and left chained with a bomb. JJ just finished kicking the woman who took her son Henry, but he doesn’t know Will is still in danger, or that one of his best friends is about to risk his life to save him. Prentiss finds Will and refuses to leave him no matter how much you beg her. Start making educated guesses about the four-digit code that will stop the bomb from counting down. With less than a minute to go, he makes the right guess and the timer stops, but the moment he does, another timer pops up with only thirty seconds on it and four wires connecting it. Prentiss has to decide which thread to cut. It does it literally with a free second. For as long as she’s with Will, she doesn’t falter for a moment, nor does she consider any other course of action for a millisecond. It’s a bittersweet episode about family ties as JJ fights for his soul mate and son. Eventually, Rossi arranges a surprise wedding with JJ and Will and Prentiss leaves BAU. Reid in The Man in the Crosshairs (Season 1 Episode 6): At the start of this episode, Hotch is helping Reid practice his shooting, as he continues to fail his firearms qualification test. Reid is still the only unarmed member of the team, not comforted when Hotch reminds him of Gideon’s philosophy that you don’t have to carry a gun to kill someone. “And yet you bring two”, he tells Hotch. In Texas, the team is tracking down a sniper. Once they realize that their killer works at the local hospital, they head over to him and Hotch describes him to a harried staff member. “He’s thirty years old. He’s vain, rude, arrogant. He trains. He shows up for work late. He blames others for his mistakes, doesn’t take responsibility for his behavior. All his colleagues hate him.” It’s one of those classic Criminal Minds moments of recognition. Dowd quickly takes hostages, including Reid and Hotch, which he disarms. With the SWAT team preparing to break in, Hotch pretends to identify with Dowd and vents on how useless Reid is. The latter understands and as he is repeatedly kicked in the stomach, he grabs the gun from Hotch’s devious secret ankle holster (his second gun) and shoots Dowd right between the eyes. Nancy Riverton in Evil Souls (episode 5 of the sixth season): every now and then, a Criminal Minds victim finds a way to gain some control over their situation. In this episode Mare Winningham plays Nancy Riverton, a nurse with two children and a heart of gold. She takes Jeremy, who she thinks is a lost teenager. Unfortunately for her, she turns out to be a psychopath, hated by her mother even before she was born when she learned that she had devoured her twin in the womb, and now extremely dangerous at just 13 years old. Jeremy wakes Nancy’s children in the middle of the night and ties them up, hoping to scare her for a while before killing them all, but she surprises him. When the BAU releases the children a few hours later, they report that their mom left with Jeremy. Nancy and Jeremy are in the car, the boy is holding a knife, he’s playing with it, and she’s doing her best to calm him down. She offered to accompany him wherever he needs to go, and when she is stabbed she survives and thus manages to save her children. Hotch in The Fisher King, Part 2 (Season 2 Episode 1): this scene is powerful, and while it’s not about saving lives or preventing tragedy, it’s still a hero moment. Every member of the squad has been chased, threatened and made vulnerable, but nothing more than Greenaway, who is hit by the Unsub and bleeding and writes the word “rules” on the wall with his blood. After the killer is caught and Elle is recovering in the hospital, Hotch goes to her home, alone. He is physical, dedicated, emotional and powerful and has to clean everything up before Greenaway gets home. In the end the result will be satisfactory.

