the 5 most epic moments of Travis Fimmel’s Ragnar Lothbrok

We know that the second part of Vikings 6 is just around the corner, and fans can’t wait to see the epic finale of the series, which will conclude with the next cycle of episodes. While we wait to discover the fate of Floki, today we return to talk about the series to remember the deeds of another beloved character.

We are talking about Ragnar, played by actor and model Travis Fimmel. Ragnar’s character ended his journey in the series after his death in fourth season. Still, his best moments will stay in viewers’ minds for a long time.

The first big moment that sees our Ragnar Lothbrok as protagonist takes place in the first season, and specifically in the second episode, The Wrath of the Norsemen. the arrival in Northumbria, we are witnessing the first raid on the British coast. The scene, already epic in itself, reaches very high moments when Ragnar, clashing with Rollo, decides to spare the life of Athelstan (George Blagden).

And always in the first season we witness one of the duels that will remain in the history of the series: the one between Ragnar and Count Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne), which will end with the latter’s death and with the appointment of the character played by Fimmel as count of Kattegat. An honorable fight, which ends equally honorably.

Certainly less honorable, but equally incredible, the moment in which, in the seventh episode of the second season, The Blood Eagle, Ragnar inflicts on the jarl Borg (Thorbjørn Harr) the very torture that gives the episode its name, after it had turned against him. Having resisted the torture and accepting his death without crying out in pain, they granted him access to Valhalla. Heartbreaking.

One of the most incredible scenes of the entire series takes place in the third season, during the tenth episode, The Dead. Ragnar, faking his death, deceives thearchbishop of Paris communicating to him the desire to be buried with a Christian rite. During the procession for his death, it will be Ragnar who comes out of the sarcophagus and mercilessly kills the archbishop.

We close the most beautiful scenes we remember of Ragnar, his incredible confrontation with Rollo (Clive Standen) in the tenth episode of the fourth season, The Last Ship, after the betrayal of the latter. Despite the Vikings’ defeat, the clash was one of the most anticipated moments of the series. Too bad we couldn’t see more.

What are your favorite Ragnar moments in Vikings? Let us know in the comments space!