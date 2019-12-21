The 5 most beautiful Christmas markets in the world

Share it:

If you feel like taking a trip to a European city for Christmas, you'll love knowing what the most beautiful Christmas markets in the world. Do you want to have a hot punch in the Vienna City Hall Square? Or do you prefer to see artisans working in Strasbourg's wooden stalls?

Vienna

Vienna is a city that gives off magic throughout the year, but especially at Christmas. Walking through the Austrian capital you will find wooden booths in practically all the squares of the city, where it is sold from decorative objects to local crafts. The Viennese love Christmas markets, and they will also make you fall in love.

Nuremberg

If we think of the country with the most beautiful Christmas markets in the world, we automatically move to Germany. Nuremberg's is a true experience for the senses. It has been organizing for over 400 years, and it is a perfect place to taste the local cuisine: cookies with spices and honey, hot sweet wine, toasted almonds …

Prague

The Christmas market in Prague is the largest and most special in the Czech Republic. Prague is a city with a marked medieval character, which makes your market even more attractive. The aromas and the bright atmosphere will seduce you from the first moment.

Stockholm

In northern Europe, Stockholm's Christmas markets are beautiful. One of the most prominent is the Skansen, a kind of large open-air museum, where you can see artisans in full action.

Strasbourg

In Strasbourg, the oldest Christmas market in France has been celebrated since 1570. It is called "Christkindelsmarik" and it is organized in Brogile Square. It has a magical atmosphere, especially at nightfall.