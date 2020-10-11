the 5 misunderstood pearls that you must recover

For some time now Netflix is the most popular streaming service in Italy, gathering hundreds of thousands of users every month, ready to welcome its productions, sometimes of great quality, other times more commercial, but always much discussed and popular. In the huge catalog of the platform, you can also find some hidden gems.

These are controversial shows, more artistic, less generalist, and which have received mixed opinions. Despite this, the quality is indisputable, and today we present what we believe are the five most beautiful and misunderstood series on Netflix.

We want to start with GLOW, all-female series written and conceived by Liz Flahive (Homeland) e Carly Mensch (Orange is the new Black). Set in the United States of the 80s with all its stereotypes and flaws, GLOW manages to show itself as an intelligent and well-written series, able to expose the psychology of its characters and to give a voice to a generation of women who felt the need to be represented by the gang of female wrestlers. The acting quality of its protagonists also stands out, with Alison Brie and above all Betty Gilpin (freshly nominated Emmy). Here you can find our review of the third season of GLOW.

Another series that is coming to the fore thanks to the nominations Emmy is Dead To Me, a mixture of black comedy and intense thriller that tells the over the top and dangerous friendship between Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini). The quality of the above average actors and the clever script make it a hidden gem in the catalog.

It would be difficult to define in a genre the work of art written (among others) by David Fincher which is Love, Death & Robots, anthological series halfway between horror and science fiction, between atmospheres steampunk and space. Our review of Love, Death & Robots confirms its controversial and intricate, beautiful and misunderstood nature.

A complex series to digest and often underestimated is Maniac, psychological drama that has among its interpreters actors of the caliber of Emma Stone e Jonah Hill. Maniac is a beautiful and disturbing psychodrama, from which it will be difficult to take your eyes off for the entire duration of its ten episodes. Here you can find our Maniac review.

We close with a last series, little known and certainly not appreciated by many for its controversial nature, but which we consider a splendid unconventional show: Bonding is the story of Tiffany (Zoe Levin), a normal college student by day, dominatrix by night, and her friend Pete (Brendan Scannel), an aspiring stand-up comedian who will join her best friend in the night activities. Irreverent and brilliant, it is certainly not a series suitable for everyone.

What do you think are the misunderstood pearls on Netflix? Let us know in the comments space!