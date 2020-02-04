The 5 keys of the first Netflix animated film

Share it:

In 2010, Sergio Pablos, father of the ‘Gru’ saga, had the idea of ​​telling the story of Jesper, a postman destined for an icy island beyond the Arctic Circle where its inhabitants barely speak to each other. When he is about to throw in the towel, he finds an ally in Alva, the village teacher, and discovers Klaus, a carpenter who lives isolated in a cabin full of handmade toys.

After spending some time on the shelf and receiving several negative responses, ‘Klaus’ It became a reality thanks to Netflix who, in the hands of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine, chose the project to inaugurate its animated film production. With the voices in its Spanish version of Luis Tosar, Belén Cuesta and Quim Gutiérrez, the beloved film has won a BAFTA award, has swept the Annie Awards and opts for the Oscar for Best Animated Film. Its director gives us the keys.

A Christmas antihero

“I considered making a story of Santa Claus and the most interesting version came from there. It is the symbol of absolute altruism but, What would happen if everything good about that character arose from the selfish actions of the lowest uncle you can imagine? That irony gave a lot of play because it ended the message that goodness is contagious. ”

The third time lucky

"We went to see a lot of people and, when we offered it to Netflix, the answer they gave us the first two times was:‘ We don't do animated films. " The third one they told us: ‘We are still the same, but we are looking for Christmas movies, we still make an exception and produce your movie’. In these years, the platform strategy has changed so much that a department dedicated to animation production has been created. We are spearhead of something that did not exist before. ”

Disney's shadow

“All the studios told us no to the movie because it was Christmas. And, in theaters, Hollywood has decided to surrender and give Christmas to Disney. I can't compete with ‘Frozen 2’ or ‘Star Wars’. But I have seen great blows from large studios and small companies that have managed to do great things. There is no such myth that, if you arrive at Disney, the first day you get a magical halo of light … No, you are still the same uncle wherever you are. ”

From Dickens to ‘The Jungle Book’

“The movie that encouraged me to enter the world of animation was‘ The Jungle Book ’. I remember that I saw her in a summer cinema with ten years and it seemed like a magic trick … How could it be that the elephants seemed to have skin? A summer storm broke out and I just watched the movie while my family waited for me to cover. Starting from that reference that has marked my career, for ‘Klaus’ I have drunk since ‘Life is beautiful’ to ‘Miracle on 33rd Street’ without forgetting any version of Dickens ’Christmas Story’.

The expiration of the remakes

“I have a love-hate relationship with Disney. I adore them, they have given me a house, they have taught me … There was a time when they made films as if they were diamond diggers. They found one, polished it and looked for another. But I'm not a fan of the remakes formula at all. In fact, I am looking forward to the exhaustion of the 80s and 90s and have no more noses than to start making original material again. TThey have about 35 animated films and I think they will not reach the last. They are going to make people sick of this formula and they won't stop until another movie hit a big hit, as it happened with ‘Han Solo’. If I put myself in a purist plan, the trick of the animation is to make it seem that animals have feelings, and in ‘The Lion King’, for example, they put me to the lions singing when they have chosen that they will be inexpressive. They choose to be realistic in one aspect but not in another. ”