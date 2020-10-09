the 5 hottest scenes of the couple Homer and Marge

I Simpson are one of the most successful shows in the history of television, even after more than three decades of airing as evidenced by the enormous success of the 32nd season premiere of The Simpsons. After exploring Bart’s funniest moments in The Simpsons, today we’re back with a new insight into the show created by Matt Groening.

And we are talking about Homer e Marge, and in this case, the couple’s hottest moments.

And we could not start with the episode dedicated to the spicy adventures between the two, that is the twenty-fifth of the ninth season, Risky love, fiery pathos, where the couple begins to find it particularly exciting, to rekindle the passion, making love in public places where they could be discovered, until they are immortalized for their acts.

In episode eighteen of the eighteenth season, An aut-aut per Bart, we discover Homer’s talent as a sex counselor, in this case for the Reverend Timothy Lovejoy and his wife, even swapping the Simpsons mattress for theirs, to help their sex life. The problem is that this complicates the intimate relationship between Homer and Marge. The solution will be to divide the mattress in two, so we can witness a beautiful love scene between the two Simpsons, behind the billboard of the Duff.

One of the cutest intimate moments we’ve seen over the seasons of The Simpsons is during the ninth episode of the fifth season, Homer’s last temptation, where we meet the beautiful Mindy, who looks like Homer’s soul mate. But when the time comes for the man to choose between his wife and his new flame, the head of the family Simpson will decide to stay with Marge, sealing their relationship with a romantic evening in Capitol City.

Definitely more “sexy” what happens in the first episode of the fourth season, Kampeggio krusty, when Homer and Marge realized they had a vacant house seeing that Lisa e Bart they are away from home for a camping trip. To inaugurate the happy event, the two decide to celebrate … in the shower.

And we conclude with a hot and exhilarating moment at the same time. In the first episode of the sixth season, The window on the garden, the Simpson family decides to buy a swimming pool. Despite Bart’s misadventures (who breaks his leg in the same episode), during the night, when all the children are asleep, Homer and Marge decide to … take a “bath” alone in the pool, only to be discovered by the Commissioner Winchester by helicopter, which happily attends the show: “do not be alarmed, keep swimming naked“.

What are your favorite Homer and Marge hot moments in The Simpsons? Let us know in the comments space!