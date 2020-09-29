the 5 episodes that must absolutely be seen

For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds has seen some of the most twisted and shocking murder cases ever seen on television. The show, however, isn’t just about the FBI solving crimes, capturing serial killers, and saving lives.

Criminal Minds is a show that details the life of its characters and the mental stress that doing a job like this can give to the protagonists. With ben 324 episodes assets, we will try to describe the 5 best episodes that you absolutely cannot miss:

The fisher king, part two (episode 1, season 2): the Fisher King showed a case divided into two parts: the finale of the first season and the beginning of the second season. The episode involved a man named Randall Garner who, after being badly burned in a fire that involved almost his entire family, ended up in the same asylum that housed Reid’s mother, Diana. Despite his clear mental illness, he is released and takes an interest in Reid and his partners in the BAU. During the first season, he chases the members of the BAU and then begins to harass them. The story ends on an unforgettable cliffangher. The missing piece (episode 14, season 3): is an episode focused on David Rossi and follows him as he sets out to finally solve a case that has haunted him for 20 years. Someone killed a couple, leaving their three children without parents, and the murder went unsolved for two decades. Over the years, Rossi continued to supervise the children and made sure they had everything they needed. It was the regret of this unsolved case that brought Rossi back to BAU to begin the search. In this episode, the team is called in to investigate a similar case, and Rossi eventually gets a lead on his old case. She then sadly learns that her years of caring have continually reminded children of their parents’ unsolved murder. In a truly heartwarming moment, Rossi finally catches the killer and lets the children know so they can finally live peacefully. Madness Masterpiece (Episode 8, Season 4): Jason Alexander turned into one of the most chilling and despicable villains in Criminal Minds history. The actor played Henry Grace, a narcissistic serial killer who believed he was born to be a master killer. He admits he killed seven missing women the BAU was hunting and that there were five others, but also three children, and all would have died if they hadn’t been found. Between twists and intrigues, it is one of the most beautiful episodes of the entire series. 100 (episode 9, season 5): the craziest, most dangerous and most hated villain in Criminal Minds history is simply The Reaper aka George Foyet. Interpreted by C. Thomas Howell, had killed 20 people and was the unsub of the first case in which Hotch worked as a senior at the BAU. 11 years later, the lead investigator on the case calls Hotch and says he is dying and that he believes the Reaper will sooner or later start killing again. He was right. During season 4 and 5, The Reaper made Hotch’s life hell. It all begins in “The Omnivore” with one of the biggest and most intriguing cases in Criminal Minds history. It ends with “100” and results in one of the most horrifying moments in the show’s history when the team must answer for Hotch who killed The Reaper after killing his ex-wife Haley. 300 (episode 1, season 14): ten years after the BAU stopped a named cult leader Benjamin Cyrus, his followers return for revenge in Criminal Minds episode 300. They have now followed a new cult leader named Benjamin David Merna who resumes the sect together with one of Cyrus’ wives. The man was already known as The Strangler, a serial killer with 299 victims. In this episode, the believers kidnap Reid and Garcia and this all gets worse when it turns out that the sect also has members within the FBI. The plan was for Reid to be the three hundredth victim, but the most redundant number is 300. This episode, in fact, recalls all 299 of the previous episodes.

We leave you to the most absurd theories on the ending of Criminal Minds. Here is also what happened to the cast of Criminal Minds.