the 5 episodes that must absolutely be seen

Pretty Little Liars has fascinated fans for seven seasons and 160 episodes. The final episode, for example, was one of the most tweeted events of 2017. Let’s see, however, what are in our opinion the 5 episodes that are absolutely not lost:

I’m still here (episode 1, season 1): we can’t talk about the best Pretty Little Liars episodes without including the first one. What happens in that introduction prepares the next 159 episodes, and there is key information that plays a big part throughout the series. Immediately, we find out that Spencer was with her sister’s boyfriend, Hanna has a habit of shoplifting, Aria has kissed with her high school teacher Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding), and Emily is attracted to another girl. In the middle there is a disturbing magical halo, in short, everything is perfect. Unmasked A (episode 25, season 2): the four girls discover that Alison had walked into an off-the-beaten-track motel before disappearing. Spencer and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) head to the motel where they find the girl’s hiding place. Meanwhile, the others are at a school masquerade ball. Spencer starts looking into the motel room, filled with photos of the girls and other items. Here begins an investigation full of twists and turns and secrets. The Train for Halloween (episode 13, season 3): It takes place on an organized train trip for Halloween where Adam Lambert performs, but this is only the beginning of the madness. Agent Garrett Reynolds (Yani Gellman), who was dating Jenna Marshall (Tammin Sursok), is found dead. Worse still, it is Aria who finds her dead body while she is trapped in a room with him. As one of the most iconic Halloween episodes in this series, you won’t be disappointed! The Girl on the Bus (episode 13, season 4): the event that kicked off the entire show is Alison’s disappearance and alleged death. The pilot episode, in fact, also showed a funeral organized for her. However, in season 4, the Liars realize that she may not have left, and she may actually have returned to town. They dress up in period clothing to throw a party in Ravenswood and chase a blonde-haired girl in a red coat who seems to disappear into thin air. Towards the end, they finally corner the red-clad figure and discover that Alison is alive. From this moment a total upheaval of the series begins. Til Death Do Us Part – Part One and Part Two (Episode 20, Season 7): in short, we could not fail to include the series finale. There are so many twists and turns that we can’t describe the episode without spoilers, but we can simply say that it was the worthy conclusion of one of the most exciting series ever.

We leave you to the charity reunion organized by the actresses of Pretty Little Liars. In the meantime, did you know that there is also an Asian remake of the Pretty Little Liars series?