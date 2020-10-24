the 5 crazy theories that could make sense in the series

The NBC Manifest drama still continues to intrigue its fans. The series tells of a mysterious flight that disappeared for five and a half years and suddenly returned without the passengers having aged.

As the episodes went by, the show became more focused on mysterious “calls”, which are a series of voices and visions that passengers have that warn them about future events and people in need of help.

The many questions presented throughout the show led fans to countless theories. Some of these may sound crazy, but they still make sense in the larger context of the show. Here are 5 crazy fan theories about Manifest that might make sense:

Danny is bad: many fans feel there is more to Danny than meets the eye. He got very intimate with Grace and Olive quickly and always seemed too good and ordinary to be true. The show appears to have gone beyond his character, but there is still a chance he could return and be revealed as a spy for the Major or something even more sinister. It would be a waste to hire a talented actor like Daniel Sunjata for a characterless role. Bringing him back and showing he was part of a bigger storyline would mean that his character was more than the pinnacle of a temporary love triangle. Simon has a vengeance against travelers: Ben’s colleague Simon, played by Maury Ginsberg, has already turned out to be the leader of the group known as the X’ers. Some characters already know that Flight 828 isn’t the first flight where people travel through time only to mysteriously appear years later. Perhaps Simon’s plans are to bring about a revenge against these “time travelers”. Probably because they have wronged him in the past or simply believes that they are unnatural phenomena that need to be eradicated. Preventing the Apocalypse: the calls have shown the truth and saved the lives of many people, not just the passengers of Flight 828. A theory has therefore spread that the calls are nothing more than ways to save specific individuals needed to prevent the world from ending up in an impending apocalypse. Perhaps the date of death for passengers on Flight 828 – June 2, 2024 – not only warns them of their disappearance, but of the end of all humanity. Many of the people saved from the calls have valuable skills and connections, which may be needed to stop the dramatic event. Survivors come from a parallel Earth: this theory assumes that there are more Earths and therefore more versions of the passengers of Flight 828. The dark lightning encountered by Flight 828 may have sent the passengers to the wrong land, the one where the plane crashed or where it landed safely and they are reunited with their loved ones as if nothing had happened. Meanwhile, passengers from a parallel land may have passed on the land where the show takes place. This would mean that Ben Stone and the other passengers who returned 5 and a half years later are actually from a parallel land, but still don’t know it. The eldest is Michaela from the future: so far the Major has been portrayed as Manifest’s “big villain”. Some fans believe it’s not that simple, though, and that the Major is actually Michaela from the future. Viewers noticed a physical resemblance between the two characters even wearing a similar necklace. This twist would explain why the Major seems to know so much about the calls and why he is so placed in the context of the passengers of Flight 828 and the search for Saanvi. Even more fascinating is how old Michaela got into the past and what her exact motivations are. Is she somehow trying to save her younger herself and the other passengers from some mistakes?

The second season of Manifest came out this year and this is our analysis. We also leave you to the trailer of the second season of Manifest.