the 5 craziest things made by the protagonist of the series

MacGyver went from being a hit TV show to getting talked about thanks to its incredibly resourceful main character. MacGyver was an army, but made up of only one man who could use any object around to make the most unlikely inventions and overcome missions.

MacGyver has often found himself embroiled in dangerous situations, but having vowed never to use firearms after a childhood accident, he nevertheless found a way to get through missions with a mixture of speed and incredible ingenuity. Here are his 5 craziest solutions:

The hang glider: MacGyver, after having defied the laws of physics with the use of everyday objects, wanted to conquer the sky and he did it by making a hang glider from a fallen satellite, a parachute and adhesive tape. Damn aeronautical companies that spend millions to do analysis and design studies when a little duct tape and a few generic pieces recovered here and there would be enough. The hypnotizing machine: MacGyver manages to invent a hypnosis machine. We use the term “invented” because no one else in the history of the world has been able to achieve this especially because they did it in an afternoon using elements from scientists who clearly have no idea that their machines can be used to control humans. Scientists didn’t know, but he did. What a genius! The lie detector: MacGyver also made a lie detector used by the police while on a train looking for a poisoner. Here he thought of using a blood pressure cuff and alarm clock to create a lie detector kit that would set off the alarm if someone lied. The super strength: by simply stretching the bed springs and attaching them to pipes near a door, he thought of creating a catapult to throw a bed at the enemy door. Just imagine the amount of force needed to throw something so heavy with enough force to have any kind of effect on bad guys. MacGyver did it! The defibrillator: Most people who are familiar with these types of tools still prefer to use the medically certified devices when dealing with a life-threatening situation. MacGyver is not “most people”. All it needs are two candlesticks, a microphone cable and a rubber mat. With these items, MacGyver is ready to help his friend (Craig) during a heart attack. In case you’re wondering, MacGyver took the microphone wire, attached it to the metal candlesticks, wrapped the mat around them to avoid electrocution, and then stuck the makeshift defibrillator in his friend’s chest. Yes, it somehow really worked.

We leave you to the curiosities about the original MacGyver series. Did you also know that the protagonist of the MacGyver reboot series, Lucas Till, has considered committing suicide because of the producer of the series?