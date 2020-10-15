the 5 best love affairs in the series

Many remember the relationship between Alicia and Peter, but many other important love stories have appeared for seven seasons. Here are, in our opinion, the 5 most important for the main story of the series.

Alicia Florrick e Will Gardner: who doesn’t love a good story of “old lovers reunited”? Will (Josh Charles) and Alicia went to work in Georgetown together. Will helped her get back on her feet after Peter’s scandal and got to see the love of her life every day. In seasons 1 through 5, fans watch them interact in a similar way to the relationship between Rachel and Ross in Friends, always hoping for the best. In season five, however, dreams are shattered when Will is killed in court by a defendant. Alicia Florrick e Jason Crouse: the lawyer-turned-detective (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who is hired when Alicia and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) start their company is handsome, charming and sexy, but also smart, funny and sensitive. In short, a person who managed to get Alicia back, but who was burned by the presence of Peter in the life of the lawyer. Diane Lockhart e Kurt McVeigh: when opposites are said to attract, sometimes they really attract. When liberal, Hillary Clinton supporter and feminist Diane Lockhart met the conservative Republican firearms expert aka “Marlboro Man”, sparks flew to the altar. Over the course of the story, an incredibly unpleasant event happens, but their love story up to that point had been true and sincere. Kalinda Sharma e Lana Delaney: it wasn’t a true love story, but it was a very intense and enigmatic relationship. Yes, there was a double purpose to uncovering secrets, but that’s what made it unforgettable. Alicia Florrick and Johnny Elfman / Finn Polmar: they are both one-night stands, but full of sweetness and thoughtfulness. Both left with a bad taste in the mouth, but perhaps for this very reason they remained etched in the minds of the spectators.

Here are the 5 best characters of The Good Wife. Did you know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was featured in the seventh season of The Good Wife?